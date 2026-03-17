Loxley, Baldwin partner on road project BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 17, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Shown is a map of a road extension project between Highway 31 and Highway 59 in Baldwin County. Baldwin County Commission Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Baldwin County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a $16.3 million partnership with Loxley to extend a road to connect Highways 59 and 31.The project was approved as part of the county’s recently adopted infrastructure partnership program, 30 Cubed. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 AC@8C2> H2D =2F?4965 :? |2J a_ad[ H:E9 E96 8@2= @7 565:42E:?8 Se_ >:==:@? E@ C@25 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 AC@;64ED :? 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E@E2= 3J a_b_ 7@C E96 G2C:@FD AC@;64ED] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 DE2E6>6?E AC@G:565 3J E96 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ r@>>:DD:@?[ E96 AC@;64E H:== 4@??64E q65C@4< q@F=6G2C5[ H9:49 :D 2=C625J 4@??64E65 E@ w:89H2J b`[ E@ w:89H2J dh 2?5 2=D@ :?4=F56 2 ?6H 3C:586 @G6C u:D9 #:G6C] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%9:D AC@;64E :D C62==J 23@FE 4@>A=6E:?8 2 <6J 4@??64E:@? :? @FC C@25H2J ?6EH@C<[” r@F?EJ t?8:?66C uC2?< {F?5J D2:5] “(6 2=C625J 92G6 A@CE:@?D @7 E9:D 4@CC:5@C :? A=246[ 3FE E9:D 7:==D E96 82A 2?5 4C62E6D 2 4@?E:?F@FD 62DE\H6DE C@FE6 36EH66? w:89H2J b` 2?5 w:89H2J dh] %92E <:?5 @7 4@??64E:G:EJ :D 4C:E:42= 7@C 3@E9 6G6CJ52J EC2G6= 2?5 6>6C86?4J C6DA@?D6]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm{@I=6J r:EJ t?8:?66C vC68 $>:E9 649@65 E92E DE2E6>6?E[ D2J:?8 E96 AC@;64E H:== 92G6 2 C68:@?\H:56 A@D:E:G6 :>A24E]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transport Buildings And Structures Routes Economy Of Transport Infrastructure Road Transport Roads Road Infrastructure Land Transport Transport Infrastructure Construction Streets And Roads Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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