Mail theft-related check fraud

(Left) a USPS "blue box" seen outside of the U.S. Post Office on Springhill Avenue in Mobile. (Right) Hundreds of pieces of mail from a blue collection box were discovered in November 2022 in the trunk of a suspect's vehicle who accessed the boxes with an official letter carrier key.

 SCOTT JOHNSON / U.S. POSTAL INVESTIGATORS

Your mail is at risk, and if you’re trusting sensitive financial information to the security of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), it may be time for a reality check.

In the last three years, criminals nationwide — and right here on the Alabama Gulf Coast — have taken what feels like a retro turn on crime, shifting their attention away from cyber pursuits to easily accessible mailboxes and collection boxes, where they are banking on businesses and individuals to be sending and receiving checks.

Mail theft check fraud

US Postal Service Blue Boxes are seen outside of the USPS office on Springhill Avenue.
Arrow Key

An official USPS arrow key as portrayed in an April 2020 USPS flyer.
IMG_0990 copy.jpg

Mobile County white-collar crime investigator JT Thornton shows the large amount of case files created by a single incident of mail theft in West Mobile earlier this year. 
Mail Theft Cases1.jpg

A graph showing the progression of mail theft-related check fraud and how it impacts ultimately hurts financial institutions.
IMG_0996 copy.jpg
Screenshot 2023-06-27 at 11.01.08 AM.png

Security footage shows Sean White outside of the Bel Air Mall blue boxes on Nov. 1, 2022, while being confronted by armed U.S. postal inspectors. Authorities found hundreds of pieces of mail in his vehicle from three area receptacles.
Screenshot 2023-06-27 at 11_b6s8K__please_credit[palette.fm].png

Hundreds of pieces of mail from a blue collection box were discovered in November 2022 in the trunk of a suspect's vehicle who accessed the boxes with an official letter carrier key.
Sean Donnell White, 28.jpg

Sean Donnell White, 28

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.