Your mail is at risk, and if you’re trusting sensitive financial information to the security of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), it may be time for a reality check.
In the last three years, criminals nationwide — and right here on the Alabama Gulf Coast — have taken what feels like a retro turn on crime, shifting their attention away from cyber pursuits to easily accessible mailboxes and collection boxes, where they are banking on businesses and individuals to be sending and receiving checks.
A “mail theft epidemic” has accompanied a wildfire of lucrative fraud schemes entailing swiping large amounts of mail en route with the hopes of fishing out personal information and checks which they can “wash” and replicate.
While check washing was once a caliber of crime exclusive to the Frank Abagnale Jrs (famously portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in “Catch Me if You Can”) of the world, counterfeiting financial instruments today is something possible with any computer, printer and a little bit of editing wherewithal. All the criminals need is to get their hands on actual checks, and they can work rapidly.
Private mailboxes are, of course, a risk, but the USPS “blue boxes” that have long stood as silent, dependable sentinels on sidewalks and curbsides are also now being compromised, too.
Criminals have more frequently been able to obtain what are known as “arrow keys,” which they have either stolen or purchased from postal workers. From there, they have free and full access to a network of collection boxes, where unsuspecting victims have entrusted their personal financial information simply by putting their checks “in the mail.”
Though many of these fraudulent checks are flagged and stopped by financial institutions, criminals are often able to make away with money before an unauthorized charge is recognized. Even when depositors are protected or insured, frozen bank accounts, dealing with outstanding checks and the hassle of updating every vendor and auto-pay account on the books is an “accounting nightmare.”
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an alert in collaboration with USPS in February acknowledging this “epidemic” and warning that check fraud schemes were systematically targeting unsecured mail.
This was followed by a sweeping concession by USPS in a May joint briefing with Congress that mail theft was becoming “increasingly more prevalent” and that the postal service would be “doubling down” on protections and “hardening targets.”
Local mail theft numbers were not immediately available from USPS. But according to audits by the USPS Office of Inspector General, from March 2020 through February 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) received 299,020 mail theft complaints, which was an increase of 161 percent.
Simultaneously, financial institutions began substantially increasing the number of potential check fraud-related reports, according to FinCEN. Between 2020 and 2022, these reports grew by 148 percent to more than 680,000.
These reports continued to surge in recent years with mail receptacle thefts in particular increasing to 38,500 cases in Fiscal Year 2022, and there have already been 25,000 cases reported during the first half of FY23.
In response to this escalating trend, USPS told Congress it plans to replace 12,000 blue boxes with “high security” units and another 49,000 arrow keys with electronic locks. However, it’s unclear when residents will begin seeing the changes.
USPS’s announcement provided no timeframe for rolling out the changes, and local USPS public affairs officials were unable to provide any information on when South Alabama would see any of the new security measures.
Local businesses falling victim
Augusta Tapia, owner of Designer Collection in Mobile, said one counterfeit check written against her company about a month ago has resulted in an accounting “nightmare” for her local business.
Tapia said she has never had anything like this happen since she began operating the locally owned interior design outlet in 1972. It is currently unclear which of her checks was stolen or where it was stolen from, but one was duplicated, rewritten for $4,900 and was attempted to be cashed.
She said that to date, no checks have been reported missing and no bills have gone unpaid. She said this makes her think an employee at one of the businesses she pays copied the check before processing it.
That’s when she received a call from Regions Bank informing her they had flagged a suspicious check after noticing that Tapia’s signature was sitting unusually high above the line. (Criminals use Photoshop or other online design programs to copy signatures off of the real checks and then place them on the fraudulent checks.) She also said the check number was about 50 checks ahead of her sequence.
While she never lost any money, Tapia said bookkeeping has become a “comedy of errors” and she has struggled to work with the bank to transition to a new bank account and acquire new checks.
She said the incident happened while paying state and federal taxes, and she had to resolve the issues with those agencies when transactions were declined.
“We’ve essentially been working out of two accounts and trying to balance both,” she said. “It’s been a bigger mess than I thought it would be.”
She doesn’t know when her business will finally be out of the woods, either.
She told Lagniappe she has come across numerous vendors with old account information and recent customers who have deposits for furniture may need to have those funds adjusted in her business’s new account.
Since the incident, Tapia said, she’s making more and more payments online and debit card payments to avoid the risks of physical checks.
“But I don’t know how secure that is or if it’s any more safe,” she said. “It’s been a really huge mess to sort out. We will survive it, but it hasn’t been easy.”
Local law enforcement fighting fraud
Detective JT Thornton with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said local mail theft-related check fraud has increased in line with the national surge, which he said coincided with the COVID-19 lockdowns. He suspects the correlation is the higher volume of checks, which began circulating through the postal service due to social distancing.
As Mobile County’s leader of white-collar crime investigations, Thornton spoke with Lagniappe last week, calling the mail-related theft a “huge” issue for the area. When he was contacted Friday, June 23, for an interview, Thornton was actually in the process of obtaining a warrant to search the vehicle of a mail theft suspect.
That search uncovered $417,238 worth of counterfeit checks against local businesses, which had been prepared to deposit. He said a warrant on other charges led to the discovery. One check was worth $94,000.
In one of Thornton’s most recent investigations, a mail theft from Blossman Gas in West Mobile has sparked a wildfire of check fraud incidents. He said the business’s outdoor mailbox was robbed after a mail delivery, and this single theft incident has generated an entire box-load of investigations and case files, which currently clutter his desk.
This investigation involves 40 local check-cashing suspects and roughly 1,600 fake checks worth $1 million written against Mobile County businesses and agencies. He said municipalities, churches and government agencies, such as the Mobile County Public School System, have been victims. Thornton said in a recent incident someone attempted to deposit a check worth $69,000 from MCSO.
Thornton expressed doubt that federal agencies would respond appropriately to aid local law enforcement in stemming this surge in check fraud. He said the fact USPS has officially acknowledged the issue at all and has promised improvements attests to how severe the situation is on the ground.
According to Thornton, criminals are fishing through the mail from various local sources to find checks. He said they will then use the checks as templates to counterfeit new ones, which they’ll take to ATMs, banks and Walmart, and even deposit them online.
While the term “check washing” is commonplace for this kind of scheme, Thornton avoids the term as there is technically no “washing” going on, which typically involves using chemicals to remove ink marks.
“‘Check washing’ is obsolete,” he said. “We’ve advanced well past that.”
Thieves are now easily acquiring computer checks from their local officer supplier or online retailers, using the routing and account numbers from the stolen checks to order them. They then use standard editing software to lift signatures, drag-and-drop information onto new checks, copy logos and other identification markings and make the checks out to themselves or others. The end products can be “very convincing,” he said. Cashing the checks often involves “mules” or “smurfs” who are offered money to attempt deposits.
“If these folks used their knowledge and smarts in a regular job, they’d be amazing,” he said.
He said locally, incident reports began rising in 2020 and initially involved thefts from home mailboxes. When thieves learned they could clear larger checks from business accounts, they pivoted and began targeting collections boxes and business mail.
Thornton said local criminals have been known to acquire USPS arrow keys and clean out local blue boxes. He also said thieves will wait for letter carriers to drop off incoming mail at business mailboxes or for employees to leave mail for letter carriers.
These schemes are evolving, too, and are becoming more elaborate to avoid bank detection and law enforcement.
Mobile deposits and money management apps mean criminals don’t even have to show up in person at all to cash a check, Thornton said. It also means if or once any money clears, it can be moved rapidly to other accounts. He said this has complicated investigations for local law enforcement, and they have to spend hours matching IP numbers, banking information and phone company records.
While reviewing these cases shows stolen money being used for personal purchases, Thornton said, the proceeds are also being used to prop up drug trafficking and other illicit activity. He said a drug dealer low on funds can leverage fraudulent checks to get money quickly and make large purchases of narcotics.
Cases of mail theft-related fraud fluctuate month to month in Mobile County, Thornton said, and can be influenced by a number of factors, including making arrests.
“More law enforcement impacts it,” he said. “The word gets out that there is accountability and that so-and-so got locked up.”
Thornton said this makes the county highly motivated to break up check schemes. However, the cases are time-consuming and local agencies often don’t have the resources to fully respond.
“Some months we won’t see anything,” he said. “And then we’ll have one case pop up and then it gets out of control. We’re dealing with them however we can — pulling bank records and pulling video. We try to help postal inspectors however we can.”
Thornton said state charges for mail theft-related check fraud schemes typically involve the theft of property, possession of forged instruments and trafficking of stolen identities. These charges can increase in degree depending on the amounts in one’s possession.
He said these investigations will typically be handed up to federal partners as well, who have special criminal charges for stealing mail from the postal service and even having unauthorized possession of arrow keys.
Thornton encouraged residents and businesses to closely monitor accounts if they are using physical checks and to consider transitioning to electronic transfers where possible.
“The mail is only as secure as people are honest,” Thornton said. “If someone wants to take something, they’ll find out how to do it.”
Criminals have the keys
According to a federal affidavit, blue box theft schemes have also been occurring and being investigated in Mobile.
In October 2022, U.S. postal inspectors launched an investigation into a string of thefts from USPS blue boxes in Mobile after a local restaurant reported a fraud attempt linked to a check placed in one of the boxes at Bel Air Mall.
A review of surveillance footage from Oct. 23, 2022, showed a man pulling up to the units, unlocking them, stealing mail from them, relocking them and driving away. Just days later, on Oct. 29, postal inspectors met with eyewitnesses who observed a similar incident at the Towne West Post Office on Moffett Road.
On Nov. 1, 2022, agents conducted an overnight patrol and observed a person in a BMW pulling up to the Bel Air Mall blue boxes around 11 p.m., who began unlocking the receptacles and taking the mail. Agents initiated lights and sirens, and one attempted to stop the suspect at gunpoint.
The suspect reentered his vehicle and fled the scene, initiating a high-speed pursuit that ended outside of a residence on Emogene Street. The suspect then fled on foot to Poydras Avenue where he was subdued by a stun gun.
In the vehicle, postal inspection agents discovered hundreds of pieces of mail throughout the vehicle and in its trunk. That mail was from blue boxes at Bel Air Mall, the Executive Center business park on Western American Drive, and near the USPS offices in the Plaza de Malaga on Airport Boulevard.
The suspect, 28-year-old Sean Donnell White of Theodore, pleaded guilty to federal charges including aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He was initially charged with other counts, too, including mail theft and possession of an arrow key.
An investigation linked White to nearly $70,000 in check fraud, which was committed beginning in May 2022, possession of personal identifying information and a larger network of check washing and cashing being committed to the area, evidenced by phone records and notes.
White, who is scheduled to be sentenced in August, faces as much as 30 years in prison with a minimum of two years to serve in custody. He also faces forfeiture of his black BMW 328i, restitution for the fraud he’s connected to and as much as $1.25 million in fines.
There are other instances as well. In April, agents arrested three individuals in Birmingham after a man purchased two arrow keys from a postal worker for $3,000 each. Two men and a former USPS employee are facing conspiracy charges regarding the incident.
In February, the Homewood Police Department notified residents it was investigating a number of incidents of mail being stolen out of local blue boxes.
Staying safe when you mail
United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Public Information Officer Julie B. Nicholson-Morgan told Lagniappe mail theft carries the possibility of substantial fines and is punishable by up to five years in prison. She said USPIS is the security arm of the mail service that relies on multiple layers of different law enforcement agencies to secure the U.S. mail.
She said postal customers and victims can take a number of steps to help combat mail theft, including reporting suspicious activity and incidents to local police and to USPIS at 877-876-2455 and at uspis.gov/report.
“Every mailbox, from an apartment panel to a blue USPS collection box, has strong security measures in place to protect the contents,” she said. “However, thieves will use a variety of methods and tools to attempt to bypass these security measures. Mail theft most often occurs in the overnight hours when there are fewer people around to witness it.”
Nicholson-Morgan also said there are measures customers can take to mitigate the risks of becoming the victim of theft. This includes:
Not letting incoming mail sit in a mailbox.
Checking mailboxes daily.
Depositing mail inside collection boxes inside a post office lobby.
Ensuring mail is deposited in outdoor blue collection boxes just before the last daily collection time displayed on the box.
“The longer your mail sits in any mailbox, the more susceptible it is to theft,” she said.
Cutting back in time of need?
Frank Albergo, national president of the Postal Police Officers (PPOs) Association, told Lagniappe the same time the “mail theft epidemic” began to escalate nationwide, USPS essentially “defunded” its own police force.
According to Albergo, USPS reinterpreted a statute in August 2020 that decreased postal police law enforcement jurisdiction to property owned by the postal service, “ending all postal police patrolling activities.”
He said this has been followed by a 25 percent reduction of postal law enforcement officers.
For years, Albergo said, PPOs conducted mail theft prevention and letter carrier protection patrols by using data to target specific zip codes where mail theft was most prevalent.
“Unsurprisingly, it was highly effective in preventing postal-related crime,” he said.
Albergo said postal police officers are a highly trained police force assigned to most major metropolitan areas and specialize in mail theft prevention as well as postal infrastructure and employee protection. Under USPS’s new interpretation, postal police were more akin to post office security.
Even though an arbitrator restored policing powers to PPOs in February 2023, Albergo said, USPS “refuses” to deploy them back on patrols.
Despite the rise in mail theft, data from USPS indicates postal-related law enforcement has plummeted over the past five years and there has been a 49 percent decrease in mail theft arrests since 2018. For FY18, USPIS claimed 2,487 arrests nationwide. By FY22, Albergo said, this number fell to 1,258.
Banks pivoting
Rachel New serves as vice president of River Bank and Trust in Mobile and is also a treasury management officer. She said the recent rise in fraudulent checks has put financial institutions on high alert for activity and has spurred the banking community to push more fraud services.
“When you mail a check to someone, you’re mailing your information — your check number, routing number, account number and even the sequence number — everything someone needs to recreate that check,” New said.
New, who handles mostly corporate accounts, said business checking accounts are specifically targeted by fraudsters as they generally hold more available funds.
“Unfortunately, businesses are still having to operate where they send checks to pay for things,” New said.
New said banks will use manual and automated systems to flag suspicious checks. She said River Bank and Trust has a designated individual who reviews checks before approving transfers above a certain amount, and they also use security software that can recognize anomalies in a check, signature and numbers.
According to New, many businesses are turning to higher security measures and enrolling in fraud services such as Positive Pay. This program allows businesses to provide banks with a daily register of approved checks. When a check is filed outside of this register, she said, businesses are notified in real-time of exceptions and are prompted to approve or decline the charge.
New sees the service as an insurance policy to hedge against the fallout of a fraud attempt.
“Can you afford as a business owner to have your operating account frozen?” she said.
Other businesses are setting up “ghost” checking accounts, which they will manage outside of their operating account and use as the primary account to either pay bills or receive payments. She explained companies are using these separate accounts to keep critical account numbers confidential.
Banks are also making their own adjustments. For example, she said, banks generally no longer provide account balances and requests to verify funds. She said criminals were seizing checks and calling in with personal information. When they learned how much an account held, they could write a check in an amount that would be approved.
New recommended that individuals and businesses consider making the transition to electronic payments wherever it is possible. She noted these options are becoming more available for more businesses and are more secure than physical checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.