A 39-year-old man has died in the Foley jail, according to a statement from the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit.
Christopher Myers, 39, was arrested by a deputy for a misdeamor warrant on Sunday, according to the statement. Myers was allegedly drunk and was to remain in jail until he sobered up. However, he was found unresponsive in a cell Monday morning during a security check, according to the statement. Emergency Medical Services gave Myers help on the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the jail.
Jail staff kept contact with Myers several times throughout the evening and had checked on him approximately two hours before he was found unresponsive, the statement reads. An autopsy will be performed by the Department of Forensic Sciences office in Mobile.
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate the death by Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock. An investigation is ongoing and the results of it will be presented to a grand jury.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
