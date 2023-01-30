Multiple sources have confirmed to Lagniappe that a human penis was found at a gas station Monday morning on Navco Road near Interstate 10.
Law enforcement officials were called to the gas station at the corner of Navco Road and McVay Drive where a penis was found, according to multiple sources. A source said the penis was found in the station's parking lot after 6 a.m.
Security video viewed by a Lagniappe reporter shows a black truck pulling into the station at around 6:15 a.m. to get gas. The video reportedly shows the truck pulling away and the penis falling onto the parking lot surface.
A gas station employee told Lagniappe police officers showed up and collected the evidence.
“It was a whole d*ck,” an employee named J.R. told Lagniappe.
Stories began circulating on social media Monday morning about the incident with posts stating there was a heavy police presence at the gas station and the area was taped off.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.