A man accused of killing a 25-year-old Black man in a possible hate crime last spring is now free on bond. The victim’s mother says he’s now living right down the street.
According to incident reports, Etienne Murray died on April 1, 2022, at a local hospital while receiving treatment for severe trauma to his head. An investigation by the Mobile Police Department (MPD) said the injuries resulted from a blow from a shovel.
Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 28, was arrested and charged with murder following an investigation and spent eight months in custody at the Mobile Metro Jail on a $500,000 bond.
On March 29, 2020, Murray was found injured at a residence on Windy Hill Circle East near Tillman’s Corner after police were dispatched to a reported burglary.
Barnhill was also at the scene and told police he caught Murray attempting to break into a shed when he hit him with the shovel. Officers initially reported the incident as “suspicious circumstances.”
When Murray died three days later, a follow-up investigation by MPD determined Barnhill had “intentionally misled” them, claiming he did not know Murray before the incident. Authorities said they found other inconsistencies in Barnhill’s account, and a warrant was issued for Barnhill’s arrest.
In November 2022, Barnhill’s attorney, Robert “Bucky” Thomas, requested the bond amount be reduced, arguing his client could not afford it and he had no prior history of violence. District Judge Zack Moore granted a bond reduction over the objections of state prosecutors, who claimed Barnhill posed a threat to public safety.
After two months, Barnhill met his lowered bond amount by combining funds from 12 different bail bondsmen. He was released from jail on Jan. 2, 2023, and is required to wear an ankle monitor, possess no firearms and have no contact with the victim’s family.
Murray’s mother, Linda Gayle, took to social media with a viral video last week, criticizing the Mobile County justice system for allowing Barnhill to walk free.
“The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office did not inform me that [Barnhill’s] bond was being lowered. Then, they didn’t inform me that Morgan had bonded out of jail and is living two-and-a-half miles from my home,” Gayle said. “Morgan should not be out on bond."
Gayle claims after the incident, Barnhill told others he “always wanted to kill an n-word,” and that he “finally killed himself an n-word.”
According to Gayle, Morgan invited Murray to his house for a BBQ. When her son turned his back, Gayle said Morgan attacked him, hitting him in the back of the head with the shovel, a metal pipe and 2X4 wooden boards. Barnhill also allegedly zip-tied Murray’s hands and feet.
Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told Lagniappe Thursday his office is exploring “hate crime” charges with federal authorities. While Alabama does not have a hate crime statute, he said there is a sentencing enhancement for hate crimes if they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Typically, murder charges carry potential sentences between 10 years and life imprisonment. Under the hate crime enhancement possible, the minimum sentence is raised to 15 years. Blackwood could not disclose details about the case, which has been bound over and pending a decision by a Mobile County grand jury.
Blackwood said he met with Gayle on Wednesday, Feb. 4, after her video was posted and believes both parties are on the same page.
“I have no ill feelings whatsoever toward Ms. Gayle,” Blackwood said. “She lost her son. It's understandable to me that she would have an outpouring of emotion like that. We had a good meeting and I was able to explain to her the process and our involvement in it.”
Blackwood said his office is fighting for justice for Gayle and her son. While he said his office argued against Barnhill’s release, he said the justice system is a deliberative process where reasonable people disagree every day.
