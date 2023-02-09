Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 28

Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 28

A man accused of killing a 25-year-old Black man in a possible hate crime last spring is now free on bond. The victim’s mother says he’s now living right down the street.

According to incident reports, Etienne Murray died on April 1, 2022, at a local hospital while receiving treatment for severe trauma to his head. An investigation by the Mobile Police Department (MPD) said the injuries resulted from a blow from a shovel.

Etienne Murray

Etienne Murray, 25
