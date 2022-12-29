A Mobile police officer, on Tuesday, fired his gun while struggling to arrest a man, who was on probation for assaulting another officer and resisting arrest in a different case.
MPD Chief Paul Prine told Lagniappe on Wednesday morning 25-year-old Dequarrio Hines was riding a dirtbike without a tag or a helmet before an MPD officer stopped him on Plover Street a few blocks south of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.
When the officer attempted to detain Hines, Hines tackled him to the ground and put himself on top of him, Prine said.
“At some point during the struggle, the officer pulled his weapon and fired one round,” he said. “Fortunately for the officer, he was not hurt severely, and even fortunately for Mr. Hines he was not struck by the gunfire.”
The officer eventually caught up to Hines after he ran away and arrested him on charges of assaulting an officer, unlawful possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
“I think it's also notable that at the time Mr. Hines also had a felony warrant out of Chilton County I believe for larceny,” Prine said, “and he was also on probation for [an] assault second degree that occurred on another Mobile police officer about a year and a half ago, which was adjudicated.”
Hines was booked into Metro Jail, and the officer was placed on administrative leave until after the first of the year.
“He’s no stranger to law enforcement,” Prine said. “He has the propensity to fight with law enforcement for whatever reason to prevent being taken to jail or whatever situation he was involved in at the time.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.