Elder Abuse
On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to 1221 Murray Hill Court, Murray Hill Apartments, concerning a 66-year-old female victim who was bedridden and had visible bruising. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that the victim's husband had physically assaulted her. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Ronald Hiers, 67, was arrested.
Domestic Violence Burglary and Burglary
On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Latimer Lane in reference to a domestic violence altercation involving a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend had entered her residence without permission and stolen her laptop before fleeing in a vehicle with another male subject. The victim followed the subject’s vehicle and provided officers with their location, on the 4000 block of Nicholl Drive. Officers arrived at the location and detained both male subjects, subsequently locating the stolen laptop. Bradley Morrison, 28, and Herman Stanley Jr., 38 were arrested.
Robbery
On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at around 12:40 p.m., law enforcement officers received a report of a robbery at the Baltimore Apartments located at 1010 Baltimore Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known female subject had approached the victim while she was seated in her vehicle. Following an argument, the suspect physically assaulted the victim, removed her wig, and fled the scene. Officers located the suspect in a nearby apartment, where she was taken into custody. Tierra Hollis, 21, was subsequently arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling
On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 3:54 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Pages Lane in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a verbal altercation had ensued between the male victim and their neighbor outside the location. Reportedly, the male subject involved in the altercation produced a gun and fired several rounds, hitting the victim's unoccupied residence as well as a nearby occupied residence. No injuries were reported at either location. This is an ongoing investigation.
Theft of Property and Harassment
On May 4, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Texas Street in reference to a theft of property complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male victim and a male subject were engaged in a verbal altercation when the male subject took the victim's cellphone. The victim tried to retrieve it, and a physical altercation ensued. As a result of the altercation, the victim's wallet fell out of his pocket and the contents of his wallet was subsequently taken. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
Possession of Marijuana, Certain Persons Forbidden and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at around 7:57 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at McKinley Street and Papermill Road. The driver of the vehicle was stopped and subsequently detained.
The officers conducted an inventory of the vehicle and discovered a significant amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a gun. Joyjet Barnes, 38, was arrested.
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Disclose a Firearm
On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 9:25 p.m., officers observed suspicious activity in the parking lot of 2311 St. Stephens Road, which they believed to be related to drug activity. The officers approached the subject and promptly took him into custody. Upon conducting a search, the officers discovered that the suspect was in possession of various illegal substances and a firearm. Tavarus Jefferies, 25, was arrested.
Multiple Felony Warrants
On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were patrolling the 2300 block of Stephens Road when they identified a (BOLO) be on the lookout subject for several felony warrants associated with burglaries, vehicle burglaries, and thefts. The officers approached the subject and detained him without incident. Further investigations were conducted, and it was determined that the suspect was responsible for multiple burglaries and vehicle break-ins that took place on January 30, 2023, at Sunbelt Crushing on 2200 Wolf Ridge Road. Princeton Ealey, 29, was subsequently arrested and charged with numerous outstanding felony warrants.
Trafficking, Possession of Marijuana and Attempt to Elude
On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle located at the 5000 block of Diamond Road. The officers turned on their lights and sirens, and the driver slowed down, and a passenger jumped out, tossing a large bag while fleeing on foot. The officers quickly retrieved the discarded bag and discovered that it contained illegal drugs.
Although the passenger managed to evade arrest, the driver was later apprehended at the 5000 block of Belle Terrace. The driver, identified as Jerrell Armstrong, 22, was subsequently arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Friday, May 5, 2023, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Flame Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's residence and an unoccupied vehicle had been hit by gunfire by an unknown subject. No injuries were reported in the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
