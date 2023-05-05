mobile police MPD
HIERS, RONALD PHILLIP

HIERS, RONALD PHILLIP, 67

Elder Abuse

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to 1221 Murray Hill Court, Murray Hill Apartments, concerning a 66-year-old female victim who was bedridden and had visible bruising. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that the victim's husband had physically assaulted her. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.  Ronald Hiers, 67, was arrested.

