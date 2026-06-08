Man arrested for murder in Foley BY Evelyn Herrera Jun 8, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email By Scott Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was arrested Friday evening after allegedly murdering someone at a mobile home on Doc McDuffie Road in Foley. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Beasley 37, shot Forest Self, who later died of his injuries. BCSO responded to the incident at 5:30 p.m. Friday. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mq62D=6J[ H9@ H2D DE:== 2E E96 =@42E:@?[ H2D 2CC6DE65 2?5 E2<6? E@ E96 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ r@CC64E:@?D r6?E6C] pD @7 |@?52J 27E6C?@@? 96 H2D DE:== =:DE65 2D 36:?8 :? E96 ;2:=] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mkDA2?mqr$~ 2=D@ D2:5 E96 :?4:56?E :D DE:== 36:?8 :?G6DE:82E65]k^DA2?m kDA2?mp?J@?6 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? C6=2E65 E@ E9:D :?4:56?E :D 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4@?E24E E96 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 2E ad`\hbf\_a_a] "F6DE:@?D >2J 36 5:C64E65 E@ r2AE2:? yFDE:? r@CC62 @7 E96 $96C:77’D ~77:46 x?G6DE:82E:@?D r@>>2?5]k^DA2?mk^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Campaign exposes Tuberville’s tax, financial history Faith Academy defends convicted counselor Tuberville threatens Lagniappe with injunction Counselor again convicted of failure to report Republican challenger’s business ‘ransacked' Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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