Man arrested for Stuart Drive shooting BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 11, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Mobile man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly shooting someone on Stuart Drive North in the Woodlawn Neighborhood. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to an assault call at about midnight Sunday and found a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m|@3:=6 C6D:56?E wF?E6C z6JD[ ag[ 2==6865=J D9@E E96 G:4E:> 5FC:?8 2? 2C8F>6?E[ 2?5 96 H2D =2E6C 2CC6DE65 2?5 3@@<65 :?E@ |@3:=6 r@F?EJ |6EC@ y2:= 27E6C b 2]>]] w6 92D 366? 492C865 H:E9 D64@?5\568C66 2DD2F=E] x7 4@?G:4E65[ 96 4@F=5 7246 FA E@ `_ J62CD :? AC:D@? 2?5 S`d[___ :? 7:?6D]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mkDA2?mkDA2?mz6JD H2D 2=D@ 492C865 H:E9 E2>A6C:?8 H:E9 6G:56?46 2?5 2=D@ 92G:?8 :>AC@A6C G69:4=6 =:89ED DE6>>:?8 7C@> 2 a_aa H2CC2?E]k^DA2?mk^DA2?mk^DA2?m k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Crime Misconduct Murder Gun Violence Crimes Violence Law Enforcement Violent Crime Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Finalists Here’s why it matters ‘Cowboy' Bob Clark, fearless defender, rides off at 83 Opinions differ on Mobile’s ‘wildfire’ economy Six–figure settlement in Pierce removal Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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