The following incidents were reported by the Mobile Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Jan. 30.
Theft of Property
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 8:18 a.m., officers responded to 3060 Dauphin Street, Mercedes-Benz of Mobile, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject was observed on surveillance video leaving the location in the vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle on the 100 block of Hemley Avenue and located a male matching the description of the subject. During the investigation, detectives discovered that the subject was responsible for the theft. Arthur Watson, 27, was arrested.
Theft of Property
On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a reported stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the male subject in possession of the vehicle. Richard Saxon Jr., 34, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to Johnston Avenue and Gosson Street in reference to the victim’s vehicle being struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was at the intersection of Johnston Avenue and Gosson Street when an unknown vehicle occupied by four unknown male subjects began shooting at his vehicle. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempt to Elude, Burglary, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., offices responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue in reference to a burglary report that occurred earlier. Upon arrival, officers discovered two unknown male subjects entered the victim’s storage and removed items. Officers located the vehicle matching the description the subjects were in during the incident and detained them. The occupants of the vehicle were found to be in possession of the items stolen from the location. Derrick Sumlin, 29, and Johnny Hickman, 46, were arrested on the listed charges and outstanding warrants.
ATV Accident
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office responded to 15220 Guy Williams Road about an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident. Upon arrival, MCSO deputies found Charlie Windell Zuber IV, trapped under the ATV.
Witnesses at the scene said that Zuber got on the passenger side of an ATV trying to prevent the driver from leaving. Zuber attempted to remove keys from ignition and the driver turned the ATV causing it to flip and land on top of Zuber causing his death. Several witnesses removed the ATV from the decedent and attempted CPR, which was unsuccessful.
The death has been ruled an accident
One Struck (Leaving the Scene of an Accident)
On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to University Boulevard and Grelot Road in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male victim was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital for a life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to 1010 Baltimore Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject shoved the victim off the porch, causing a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
