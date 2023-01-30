The following incidents were reported by the Mobile Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Jan. 30.

Theft of Property

WATSON, ARTHUR DUWAYNE.jpeg

Arthur Watson, 27
SAXON, JR, RICHARD DARRYL.jpeg

Richard Saxon Jr., 34
HICKMAN, JOHNNY JAMES.jpeg

Johnny Hickman, 46
SUMLIN, DERRICK DEVON.jpeg

Derrick Sumlin, 29

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.