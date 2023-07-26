Mobile police arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday after he fled from officers in a car he reportedly stole, according to the Mobile Police Department's overnight report.
On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, an officer observed a reported stolen vehicle near Marine Street. The officer activated lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop.
A vehicle pursuit ensued, and the driver stopped the vehicle at 1010 Baltimore Street, exited the vehicle, and fled on foot through the complex. The officer detained the passenger, who was still inside the vehicle.
After a short foot pursuit, the driver was taken into custody. Jamon Stegall, 20, was arrested for the listed charges.
Officers determined that the 16-year-old male juvenile passenger was responsible for an unrelated vehicle theft that occurred on July 20, 2023, on the 1000 block of Ross Street. The juvenile was arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center.
On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at the 900 block of Gorgas Street.
The victim's ex-boyfriend forcefully entered the residence through the front door. He then took the cell phone from another occupant inside and damaged it, preventing any calls to 911, assaulted the victim, and fled before the police arrived.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, July 24, 2023, officers responded to the 900 block of Gorgas Street for a domestic incident. According to reports, the same subject returned to the victim's residence and destroyed her mailbox before fleeing the scene.
Rodney Nicholes, 40, was arrested on the listed charges and an outstanding warrant.
On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident at Chin and Borer Avenue.
Upon arrival, they discovered that the victims were sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown male subject pulled up alongside them and began firing multiple rounds at the victim's car.
In an attempt to escape, the driver collided with an unoccupied parked car nearby. The suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle.
Both male victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One of them was transported to the hospital, while the other arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle for treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation.
