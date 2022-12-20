Mobile Police Department arrest reports for Dec. 19
Burglary (X2), Possession of Burglar’s Tools, and Theft of Property
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to 65 Cody Road South, 24-Hour Coin Laundry, in reference to a male subject forcibly breaking into coin-activated machines. Upon arrival, officers located the subject and took him into custody. The subject was found to be in possession of burglar’s tools and money from the devices. Devon Byrge, 29, was arrested.
Assault
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard in reference to one stabbed. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female subject stabbed the victim multiple times after an argument. The female was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Burglary (X2)
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 11:59 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Baker Road in reference to a domestic involving a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim’s estranged wife had unlawfully entered the residence. Officers located Brittany Kitt, 33, and arrested her for this offense and another previously reported incident at the same location.
Assault and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 12:08 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two male victims were leaving a residence when an unknown subject approached them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle, striking both victims. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 2:05 a.m., officers Cottage Hill Road, Inverness Lakes Apartments, in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered that three unknown male subjects were seen pulling on door handles in the parking lot. Officers canvased the area and located the vehicle matching the description the subjects were in at Hillcrest and Cottage Hill Road. The occupants of the vehicle were detained and found to be in possession of several cell phones and several identifications belonging to others. Major Nicholas, 18, was transported to Metro, and the other two 17-year-old juveniles were transported to Strickland Youth Center. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Assault
On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Mount Brook Drive in reference to a domestic altercation involving an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject had cut her ex-boyfriend multiple times. The victim sustained multiple lacerations and was treated at the hospital. Rissie Stabler, 32, was arrested.
