Making Terrorist Threat and Certain Persons Forbidden
On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, officers responded to a harassment complaint on Darwood Court. During the investigation, it was discovered that a 26-year-old male, later identified as Brandon Mykell Smart, of East Gulf Terra Dirve entered a school bus on the 800 block of Navco Road amid a dispute involving a relative and another juvenile.
Smart, a convicted felon, was found to be carrying a handgun and had threatened to shoot up the bus.
Domestic Violence Burglary and Burglary
On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a domestic burglary at 2630 Pathway Place, Pathway Apartments. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's ex-boyfriend, a known male and two other subjects armed with guns unlawfully entered her apartment, stole property, and fled on foot. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at approximately 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a burglary report at 2912 McVay Drive North, Dollar General Store. Upon arrival, officers viewed surveillance footage with a store employee that showed a male subject stealing merchandise. While officers were at the scene, they observed the same subject driving by the location and detained him. Robert Atkins, 46, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Assault
On Friday, September 15, 2023, at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Walton Avenue West in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, they discovered that one brother had forcibly entered the residence and attacked the other brother, who defended himself by using a knife. The injured brother was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. This incident is still under investigation.
