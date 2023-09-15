Brandon Mykell Smart, 26

Brandon Mykell Smart, 26

Making Terrorist Threat and Certain Persons Forbidden

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, officers responded to a harassment complaint on Darwood Court. During the investigation, it was discovered that a 26-year-old male, later identified as Brandon Mykell Smart, of East Gulf Terra Dirve entered a school bus on the 800 block of Navco Road amid a dispute involving a relative and another juvenile.

