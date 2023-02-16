The Mobile Police Department released the following incident reports for Feb. 15, 2023:
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, and Assault
On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to 150 Dauphin Street, Bienville Square, regarding a reported vehicle breaking and entering and an assault. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered that a male subject had entered the victim's vehicle without permission and had taken some items. The victim's friend attempted to intervene, but the subject physically assaulted him before fleeing on foot. The officers were able to apprehend the subject and take him into custody quickly. Taylor Merrill, 30, of Pacific Palisades, California, was arrested.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, Burglar’s Tools, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On February 16, 2023, at around 2:50 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress at the intersection of North University Boulevard and LaBaron Drive South. The officers detained the subject and discovered that he was attempting to remove the catalytic converter from a broken-down vehicle on the roadway. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, and burglar tools and had several outstanding warrants from Prichard's jurisdiction.Ronald Jenkins, 63, was arrested.
