Receiving Stolen Property, Attempting to Elude, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident

On Monday, April 10, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m.,officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Baltimore Street. Officers initiated blue lights and sirens and the driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued to Kellogg Street where the subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being taken into custody. A 17-year-old male was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center and Davion Roberts, 18, was taken to Metro jail. 

