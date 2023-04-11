Receiving Stolen Property, Attempting to Elude, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On Monday, April 10, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m.,officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Baltimore Street. Officers initiated blue lights and sirens and the driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued to Kellogg Street where the subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being taken into custody. A 17-year-old male was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center and Davion Roberts, 18, was taken to Metro jail.
Robbery
On Monday, April 10, 2023, at approximately 6:56 p.m., officers responded to Highway 90 near Nevius Road in reference to a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was walking through the woods near Government Boulevard and Nevius Road when he was approached by an unknown male subject brandishing a machete. The subject shoved the victim to the ground, assaulted him and took property from him. The victim suffered minor injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Monday, April 10, 2023, at approximately 10:26 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Curry Drive East in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject forced his way inside of the residence and threatened the occupants with a knife. Officers located the subject in a nearby storage unit and took him into custody. Terry Haywood Jr., 29, was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Controlled substance
On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at approximately 3:12 a.m.,officers initiated a traffic stop on West I-65 Service Road South near Springhill Memorial Drive North. During the stop, officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Covington County Alabama. The subject was taken into custody. Daniel Scott, 36, was arrested.
