Warrants are out for a man who allegedly bit an officer and ran from police during a traffic stop, according to the Mobile Police Department's overnight recap.
Domestic Violence Assault
On Thursday, May 18, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Summerville Street in reference to a domestic incident that resulted in a traffic collision.
Upon arrival, officers found that the victim had been in a vehicle with her husband when they got into a verbal argument. During the argument, the subject veered off the roadway and collided into a tree.
Both the victim and the subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Upon release from the hospital, the subject will be transported to Metro Jail.
Theft of Property
On Thursday, May 18, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers responded to St. Francis Street and St. Franklin Street in reference to a theft complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that two unknown male subjects had approached the victim and asked for money. One of the subjects then swiftly snatched the victim's fanny pack and fled the scene on foot with the other subject.
The victim was not injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Thursday, May 18, 2023, at approximately 4:29 p.m., officers responded to 1354 Government Street, Dairy Queen, in reference to a robbery complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a verbal altercation had taken place between the victim and the subject. During the altercation, the subject assaulted the victim and snatched the victim's bag from his wheelchair before fleeing on foot.
Officers were given a description of the subject, and they were able to locate and arrest Mark Maples, 60.
Theft of Property and Domestic Violence Harassment
On Thursday, May 18, 2023, at approximately 7:36 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Airport Boulevard in reference to a domestic incident involving a theft complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim and her boyfriend were engaged in a verbal dispute. During the dispute, the victim stopped the vehicle and attempted to exit. The subject physically assaulted her, forcibly took her vehicle keys, and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Thursday, May 18, 2023, at approximately 3:17 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block Green Wood Avenue in reference to a burglary complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered through camera surveillance that two male juveniles had entered the victim's home without permission and stolen some belongings.
One of the male juveniles was detained by the officers, and officers found that he was responsible for the theft. Officer managed to recover some of the stolen items.
The 12-year-old male juvenile was taken to Strickland Youth Center. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Friday, May 19, 2023, 2023, at approximately 1:52 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Josephine Street in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had heard multiple gunshots being fired outside and her home and vehicle were struck by gunfire.
No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault and Attempt to Elude
On Thursday, May 18, 2023, around 8:30 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle located at the intersection of Beauregard Street and Water Street.
The driver complied and brought the vehicle to a stop. However, when the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee from the scene.
The officer attempted to detain the driver when he physically resisted. During the struggle between the officer and the driver, the driver resorted to biting the officer.
The driver managed to escape and elude the officers. The driver has been identified, and warrants for his arrest will be issued.
As a result of the altercation, the officer sustained minor bruising and received medical treatment.
