Updated: February 25, 2026 @ 7:09 pm
Reporter
A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Wednesday morning crash on Highway 90 in Mobile.
The Mobile Police Department (MPD) reported a man was attempting to cross the highway while using a walker when he was struck by an oncoming driver.
You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335
