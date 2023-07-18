Untitled design - 19

Frederick O’Neal Knight Jr. (left) and Jessica Newcomb.

 Photos by Mobile Police Department

A man who got off with time served for the 2017 shooting death of 21-year-old Jessica Newcomb at a West Mobile hotel was sentenced by a federal judge Monday for illegally carrying a firearm. 

Frederick O’Neal Knight Jr., 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose Monday, July 17, to three years in federal custody followed by three years of supervised release, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jim Gilbert
Jim Gilbert

Is it just me or is that an extremely light sentence for murder, robbery, theft, etc.?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.