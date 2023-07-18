A man who got off with time served for the 2017 shooting death of 21-year-old Jessica Newcomb at a West Mobile hotel was sentenced by a federal judge Monday for illegally carrying a firearm.
Frederick O’Neal Knight Jr., 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose Monday, July 17, to three years in federal custody followed by three years of supervised release, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama.
Knight was arrested and charged with murder and first-degree robbery in May 2017, days after he and Newcomb had a sexual encounter at Budget Inn & Suites on 145 West I-65 Service Road. According to media reports, Knight shot Newcomb after the encounter and took her money.
Following his murder trial in November 2021, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office offered Knight a plea deal for felony manslaughter when his jury indicated they were hung and could not unanimously convict him. He was released from custody soon after with time served.
In August 2022, less than a year later, Knight was arrested again by Mobile police following a traffic stop where officers found marijuana and a .40-caliber Glock with multiple magazines. As a convicted felon, Knight was prohibited from possessing the firearm.
Knight accepted a guilty plea for the federal charges this past April, admitting to possessing the gun while a felon and while still on probation for Newcomb’s death.
Is it just me or is that an extremely light sentence for murder, robbery, theft, etc.?
