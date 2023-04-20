Police arrested 28-year-old man after he allegedly struck a vehicle in a West Mobile car wash and then assaulted someone at a nearby church, according to MPD's overnight recap.
Assault 2nd , Disorderly Conduct, Assault 3rd and Criminal Mischief
On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a property damage report at Big Tuna Carwash, 2411 Schillinger Road.
Upon arrival, they discovered that a subject had struck a vehicle at the carwash and fled the scene on foot. The subject then entered a church at 2700 Schillinger Road, where he proceeded to assault a church employee, causing minor injuries, and kicked a door while inside.
When officers located the subject on Cottage Hill Road and attempted to take him into custody, he physically resisted and assaulted one of the officers.
The subject was taken into custody and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment. He was later released and taken to Metro Jail. During the incident, the officers sustained minor injuries.
Deion Johnson, 28, was arrested.
Theft of Property
On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the PNC Bank located at 5351 Highway 90.
The victim had left their vehicle running with the doors unlocked while inside the bank. The officers were able to track the vehicle to a homeless camp near Theodore Dawes Road and Garden Grove Drive using GPS technology.
It was determined that Quinten Paton, aged 41, had stolen the vehicle and was arrested.
Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at approximately 3:20 a.m., officers noticed an illegally parked vehicle in a handicapped space.
Upon approaching the vehicle, officers detected the smell of marijuana and made contact with the driver and occupant. Both individuals were detained and found to be in possession of drugs.
Alex Smith, age 27, and Brittany Asberry, age 25, were arrested.
