The Mobile Police Department reported the following incidents for the period of March 10-12, 2023.
Assault (X2)
On Sunday, March 12, 2023, at approximately 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Ogden Avenue in reference to a disorderly complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was struck several times by two male subjects armed with a pipe wrench and a statue. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Both subject where taken into custody. Norborne Henry, 65, and Michael Henry, 63, were arrested.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
On Thursday, March 9, 2023, around midnight, officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at 230 Redwood Place, Yester Oak Apartments. According to the victim, he observed a male subject inside his vehicle, and when he confronted him, the suspect fled the scene. On Friday, March 10, 2023, officers were provided with the suspect's vehicle description and were able to locate and take into custody. Elijah Loftin, 20 was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property and Attempting to Elude
On Sunday, March 12, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers observed three male subjects inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of 411 Azalea Road. When officers pulled into the parking lot the subjects fled on foot. One subject was apprehended, and the others escape capture. The vehicle was stolen. Kershyn Burke, 18, was arrested.
Attempting to Elude, Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry, Failure to Disclose a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment
On Friday, March 10, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at Oakliegh Drive near Stanton Road. The driver stopped his vehicle, officers approached the vehicle, spoke with the driver, and then he fled the scene. A vehicle pursuit ensued and ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle and slid off the roadway into a ditch. The subject was taken into custody. Vincent Cole, 34, was arrested.
Robbery and Theft of Property
On Saturday, March 11, 2023 at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to 5602 old Shell Road, 41 Daquiri's, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was exiting the business when he was approached by two male subjects armed with firearms. The subjects demanded his property, then took his property and keys from his pocket. One subject entered his vehicle, the other subject entered another vehicle and then they fled the scene. Officers located the victim's vehicle on University Boulevard near Airport Boulevard, initiated lights and siren and a pursuit ensued to Youngs Lane near Demetroplis Road where it ended when the subject struck a tree. The subject was taken into custody. Terrell Dinkins, 25, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Saturday, March 11, 2023, at approximately 3:41 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Katye Street in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victims occupied residence had been shot into. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Theft of Property
On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Congress street in reference to a theft of property report. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim gave a known male subject a ride to the convenient store and discovered that her property was missing. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence and Assault
On Saturday, March 12, 2023, at around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 4017 Cottage Hill Road, Jamestown Condo, regarding a domestic violence altercation. Upon arrival, officers found that Larvetta Douglass, 35, had allegedly cut her boyfriend during a dispute. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
On Monday, March 13, 2023, at approximately 5:36 a.m., officers responded to 3960 Cresthaven Road, Cheetah Laundry, in reference to a disorderly incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was approached by an unknown male subject who demanded money. The subject struck the victim several times and took her property before fleeing the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Sev
Assault, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Shooting into and Occupied Vehicle
On Monday, March 13, 2023, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Lance Court in reference to a shooting incident, where they discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was a seven-year-old juvenile, and the other was an adult. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a vehicle pulled in front of the victim's car while another vehicle's occupants fired multiple shots into their vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victims were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.