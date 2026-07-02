Man hospitalized after being hit with a brick BY Evelyn Herrera EvelynH Author email Jul 2, 2026 Jul 2, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was found with severe lacerations at Ryan Park after allegedly being struck by a brick.The Mobile Police Department arrived on the scene early Thursday morning, at about 1:10 a.m., to find a man with severe injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital for further treatment. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm&A@? :?G6DE:82E:@?[ |!s 7@F?5 E92E 2 >2=6 DF3;64E 925 366? E96 @?6 E@ 9:E E96 G:4E:>]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmp44@C5:?8 E@ |!s[ E9:D C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Amk9C ^mkAmk6>mx? @E96C ?6HD[ E96 |@3:=6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E C6=62D65 E96 7@==@H:?8 C6A@CED 7@C %9FCD52J[ yF=J aik^6>mk^Am k9ampDD2F=E 3J A:A6k^9amkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mp |@3:=6 >2? H2D 2CC6DE65 27E6C 2==6865=J 2DD2F=E:?8 2 >2? H:E9 2 A:A6 @? E96 `g__ 3=@4< @7 v@G6C?>6?E $EC66E]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m~? |@?52J[ yF?6 ah[ |@3:=6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2CC:G65 2E E96 ae__ 3=@4< @7 w2C3@C sC:G6[ 2C@F?5 ai__ A]>][ C682C5:?8 2? 2DD2F=E] %96 G:4E:> DF776C65 7C@> >:?@C :?;FC:6D[ 4=2:>:?8 E92E 2 <?@H? >2=6 DF3;64E 925 9:E 9:> H:E9 2 A:A6]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m|!s =@42E65 p?E9@?J $E2==H@CE9[ ec[ E9C@F89 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? 2?5 2CC6DE65 9:>]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mw6 H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ E96 |@3:=6 |6EC@ y2:= 2?5 492C865 H:E9 D64@?5\568C66 2DD2F=E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m k^DA2?mk^Am Email Evelyn Herrera at evelyn@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assault Violent Crime Crime Crimes Law Enforcement Violence Law-related Events Blotter Police Blotter Metropolitan Police Department Of The District Of Columbia Misconduct EvelynH Author email Follow EvelynH Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Tuberville overstates father's military service record Councilor says Kennon should consider future with OB Evergreen fire kills two The fake story that tricked Alabama ALEA blocks Tuberville license records Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
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