On the same day a street was named in his honor, a major step was taken in the pursuit of justice for beloved local runner, Victor Birch who was killed in a car accident last September.
The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced late Tuesday afternoon that 23-year-old Aubrey Aaron Pate had been indicted in Birch’s death. Previously, Pate had been no-billed by the grand jury and Birch’s family had lamented that nothing might happen regarding his death.
“We’re still waiting,” Erich Birch said last week. “Hopefully, there will be a grand jury indictment. We’re not being vindictive, revengeful or anything like that at all. But there was a terrible mistake made and there needs to be some correction of that mistake. So that’s really all we want at this point.”
According to the accident report, Pate was driving south on Rangeline Road when he crossed over the centerline, striking Birch’s vehicle head-on. Law enforcement officials had refused to release Pate’s name in the months following the accident and until now his name has not been made public.
District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s Office announced Tuesday that Pate had been charged by a second grand jury with manslaughter. The charge is a Class B felony and carries a penalty of between two and 20 years. Pate is being held on a $100,000 bond.
The accident report also states the responding officer at the time of the crash was of the opinion Pate was under the influence of alcohol and Birch family attorney Steve Moore told Lagniappe in November a warrant for a blood sample was issued. Later, the sample was sent off to state labs to be tested.
Asked about Birch’s death earlier in the week, Blackwood noted while he could not publicly reveal details of the investigation to this point, he had taken control of the case and spoke to Victor Birch’s family members about his plans moving forward.
“There’s not a lot I can tell you right now other than I have spoken with Victor Birch’s wife, children, brother and other family members on how I plan to proceed with the case,” Blackwood said Monday.
Details as to how the case will move forward are not clear at this point and Lagniappe will update this story as they become public.
Since Victor's death, family and friends have been pushing for ways to honor their late loved one. Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds is one of those looking to create ways to ensure Birch’s name and legacy will live on.
At Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting, Reynolds sponsored a resolution intended to rename Commerce Boulevard South “Honorary Victor Birch Memorial Way.” The road served as the primary training location for Birch’s running group, the Blue Bell Bombers.
The resolution passed unanimously, and Reynolds said he hopes the renaming will serve as a reminder of the importance Birch played in the lives of so many.
“Victor knew so many people from this area because he was everybody’s mailman for 20-something years,” Reynolds said. “This is one way of honoring his memory and we hope that it’ll make everybody in the area happy. Especially his family and the running groups he’s been involved with.”
Victor Birch’s brother, Erich Birch, said while he and his family appreciate the gesture, they would have preferred the bridge on Rangeline Road where Victor Birch was killed be renamed in his honor. He added family members travel the bridge more frequently than Commerce Boulevard, but recognized the significance the street has to Victor Birch’s friends and running club members.
However, Reynolds said, the renaming of a bridge would require state approval and posed a “monumental task” whereas the city does own the right-of-way for Commerce Boulevard, allowing it to be renamed without further approval.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(1) comment
May God richly Bless you and your family for the full truth regarding Victor Birch's death. We are truly grateful.
