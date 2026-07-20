Man injured with a hammer BY Evelyn Herrera EvelynH Author email Jul 20, 2026 Jul 20, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was found injured early Saturday morning after allegedly being struck by a woman with a hammer on the 1700 block of Butler Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.MPD officers arrived at the scene around 1:34 p.m. to find a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mx?G6DE:82E@CD 5:D4@G6C65 2 H@>2? E96 >2? <?6H 925 2==6865=J DECF4< 9:> H:E9 2 92>>6C] %96 H@>2?[ H9@ H2D ?@E :56?E:7:65 3J A@=:46[ 7246D 492C86D @7 D64@?5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 2?5 D64@?5\568C66 2DD2F=E]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m%9:D C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ |!s] k^DA2?mk^Am k9ampDD2F=Ek^9amkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m|!s C6A@CE65 2?@E96C 2DD2F=E E@@< A=246 :?G@=G:?8 2 >2? H9@ H2D 2==6865=J 9:E H:E9 2 7=2D9=:89E 2?5 F?<?@H? @3;64E 5FC:?8 2? 2C8F>6?E 2E E96 q6G6C=J |@E6= 62C=J uC:52J >@C?:?8]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m~77:46CD 2CC:G65 2E cbgc v@G6C?>6?E q@F=6G2C5 2C@F?5 dibd 2]>] E@ 7:?5 2 >2? H:E9 >:?@C :?;FC:6D] w6 H2D E2<6? E@ 2 9@DA:E2= 7@C EC62E>6?E]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m%9@>2D r9@=2C[ dc[ H2D 2CC6DE65[ 492C865 H:E9 D64@?5\568C66 2DD2F=E[ 2?5 E2<6? E@ |@3:=6 r@F?EJ |6EC@ y2:=]k^DA2?mk^Am Email Evelyn Herrera at evelyn@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hammer Assault Crime Violence Crimes Violent Crime Law Enforcement Aggression Attacks Metropolitan Police Department Of The District Of Columbia EvelynH Author email Follow EvelynH Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Winners Mobile teen found dead in bay Falkner arrested on fraud, conspiracy charges Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Finalists Mobile woman killed in Baldwin boat crash Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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