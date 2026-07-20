Mobile Police MPD Blotter

A man was found injured early Saturday morning after allegedly being struck by a woman with a hammer on the 1700 block of Butler Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD officers arrived at the scene around 1:34 p.m. to find a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Email Evelyn Herrera at evelyn@lagniappemobile.com 

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