When Gerald Carter purchased property along South Sauty Creek in Marshall County in April, he envisioned the spot where he and his family would build a home and enjoy the peaceful area they had come to know and love.
What ensued over the next few months was anything but peaceful.
Though it is said good fences make good neighbors, a gate on a piece of property in dispute caused nothing but bad blood, culminating in verbal and physical threats from Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Director John Cooper and his new neighbor Gerald Carter. The dispute escalated to the point Carter ultimately filed charges against the ALDOT director earlier this month.
“I’m an easy-going guy and I could’ve been the best neighbor that John Cooper ever had,” Carter told Lagniappe. “I’m not trying to hurt anybody or take anything that doesn’t belong to me. I just want to enjoy the land I bought. And unfortunately, we’re at the point where I’ve got a 75-year-old man who’s threatened to shoot me and ‘whoop my fat ass’ because I bought land he wasn’t able to buy and he’s upset that it’s not his.”
For years, Carter, a Scottsboro business owner, and his wife had been seasonal campers at the South Sauty Creek Resort in Langston — where John Cooper’s wife Gloria is the president. Around a year ago, they decided to keep their eyes open for land for sale in the area.
The Carters were eventually told about a plot of land on a ridge overlooking the river in the amount of 5.58 acres, located next to property owned by the Coopers.
Carter and his wife eventually purchased the entire plot and began preparations to clear off some of the land. After purchasing the property, a friend of Carter’s voluntarily mowed a piece of the land where the grass had grown tall, an area known as Joe’s Parkway. Two days later, the friend received a certified letter in the mail from the Coopers, telling him to cease and desist from using Joe’s Parkway, thinking he was the one who had bought the land.
According to Carter, Cooper had put up a gate years ago in order to prevent anyone from trespassing on the property. However, when he purchased the 5.58 acres, Carter was granted an easement along Joe’s Parkway — essentially a shared road — to allow for access to his property. The road ends at a cul-de-sac, where the gate is located.
“I get it,” Carter said. “His property is on one side of it. It’s wooded land on both sides, it’s not a throughway and there doesn’t need to be people out there disturbing it. I understand the reasoning for the gate.”
In order to clear up the confusion, Carter called up the Coopers to set up a meeting to introduce themselves to their new neighbors and let them know their intentions of building a house on the property.
Carter said Cooper immediately questioned how they planned on getting to the property, to which Carter replied he had been deeded the easement. Cooper said Carter had no easement and “didn’t care what he (Carter) had on that paper,” and said Carter had purchased “bad land.”
The disgruntled first meeting ended with a bit of a heated confrontation between the two men.
“I told him, ‘Mr. Cooper, I will continue to use Joe’s Parkway to access my land until a judge tells me I cannot’,” Carter said. “Cooper told me ‘you do that and see what happens’. I told him ‘you hide and watch me’.”
After returning to their camper, Cooper came by, looking to have a more civil conversation about the matter. Carter agreed, telling Cooper it was important for the soon-to-be neighbors to have a good relationship.
Cooper brought up the idea of a potential land swap between the two. Carter eventually said he and his wife were set with the land they bought and were going to proceed with building their house. He stressed the fact the easement was deeded to him and he couldn’t be kept from accessing his land.
Carter then told Cooper he would like a key to the gate. Cooper refused, asking Carter how much he paid for the property. If it was a “significant enough investment,” Cooper said he would allow them to use Joe’s Parkway.
While deciding not to push the gate issue at the moment and let things cool down, Carter and two friends went to work on clearing the property on Sunday, June 3. After eight hours of work, they had cleared around 20 trees, making way for their home.
After returning home, Carter said he received a call from one of his friends, saying he went back to retrieve some equipment he had forgotten at the property. When he arrived, he encountered Cooper who was shaking a garden shovel in his face, telling him he was trespassing and threatening to call the police and have him arrested.
Carter went to the land, where Cooper allegedly had his vehicle blocking the road. Once he arrived, Carter encountered Cooper and asked how he was doing. Cooper accused Carter of sneaking onto the property for six weeks, which Carter refuted.
“He said, ‘I’d be doing fine if everyone would quit trespassing on my motherf*cking land,’” Carter said.
Carter reiterated his right to an easement. The sellers from which Carter purchased the land had Gloria Cooper sign a conveyance before Carter purchased it. Carter provided this conveyance signed by Gloria in March 2022, saying the Coopers had the right to share the easement. Cooper did not believe his wife signed it.
Carter then proceeded to tell Cooper he had until Friday to take the gate down or he was going to take it down for him.
“He said, ‘I’ll shoot you, you’re not even worth the cost of a bullet’,” Carter said. “I’ll just whip your fat ass. I said (his name in disbelief), “John Cooper!’”
“You heard me,” Carter said Cooper told him. “I’m 75-years-old and I’ve got Parkinson’s but I’ll still whoop your fat ass… You touch my gate and I’ll bury you so far under the jail, you’ll have to fart to smell fresh air.”
Carter said he replied, telling Cooper “take your best shot, and make sure it’s a good one.”
After discussing the incident with his wife, he eventually contacted Marshall County authorities, filled out a report and decided to press charges.
A warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest and he turned himself into authorities on June 12 after being charged with harassment and intimidation. He was released on a $500 bond after spending less than 45 minutes in jail. A bench trial is scheduled for August 2.
For Carter, he said the whole dispute is “ludicrous” and ultimately stems from Cooper not wanting to share a gravel road with anyone else.
Lagniappe reached out to Cooper’s attorney, George Barnett, who provided a brief comment on the matter.
“Mr. Cooper tries his cases at the courthouse, not in the newspaper,” Barnett said before abruptly hanging up.
