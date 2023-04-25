Mobile Police are investigating a report of a man jumping off the Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge Tuesday afternoon.
A police officer at the scene told Lagniappe authorities responded to the middle of the bridge at around 2:30 p.m. Witnesses said they saw a white male between the ages of 30 and 40 jump over the side and into the Mobile River below, the officer said.
Search boats from the Mobile Police Department, Mobile Fire-Rescue and the state have not recovered the man’s body yet. Police have not identified the person yet, nor do they know why the person jumped.
This is an ongoing investigation. The right lane of the bridge remains blocked at the time of writing.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) regulates the sale of liquor at the retail and wholesale level. As Lagniappe reported this week, the board cannot own property and rents its facilities through private landlords. Some people say the state should stay in the alcohol business because it enforces consumption laws and contributes funds to many statewide programs, while others say the state should withdraw and focus on wholesale alcohol sales. How should Alabama go forward?
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.