Africatown bridge jump

Mobile Police are investigating a report of a man jumping off the Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

A police officer at the scene told Lagniappe authorities responded to the middle of the bridge at around 2:30 p.m. Witnesses said they saw a white male between the ages of 30 and 40 jump over the side and into the Mobile River below, the officer said.

