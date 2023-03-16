mobile police MPD

Medical Emergency

On March 16, 2023, at approximately 2:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Dauphin Street in response to a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they were informed by Mobile Fire Rescue that a fire had occurred across the street. During their investigation, the officers discovered that a 42-year-old individual was sleeping in the area where the fire originated. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital with severe burns.  This is an ongoing investigation.

