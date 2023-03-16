On March 16, 2023, at approximately 2:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Dauphin Street in response to a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they were informed by Mobile Fire Rescue that a fire had occurred across the street. During their investigation, the officers discovered that a 42-year-old individual was sleeping in the area where the fire originated. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital with severe burns. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery (Carjacking)
On March 15, 2023, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Boyett Street in reference to a carjacking incident. According to the victim, two unidentified males approached them, and one of them brandished a firearm and demanded the keys to the victim's vehicle. After obtaining the keys, both suspects left the scene in the victim's car. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempt to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs
On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at O’Connor Street and Welworth. The driver stopped the vehicle, and the rear passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers apprehended the subject, and he was found to be in possession of drugs and a large sum of cash. Christopher Goodman, 31, was arrested.
Pedestrian Struck and Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On March 15, 2023, at about 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Dog River Drive North following a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival, they found out that the victim was walking on Dog River Drive, near Bass Drive, when a vehicle hit him. The driver fled the scene before the officers arrived. The victim declined medical assistance. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block Diamond Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s residence had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
