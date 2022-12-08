Mobile Police Department arrest reports for Dec. 7, 2022.
Burglary
On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers responded to 8774 Tanner Williams Road, Millers Grocery, regarding a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known former employee had entered the business and removed cash from the register. The subject fled the scene. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, officers obtained a search warrant for the subject residents on the 8000 block of Glen Acres Drive North. During the search, warrant officers recovered evidence from the residence. Alicia Rouse, 36, was arrested.
Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at Linwood and Eagle. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody; officers located drugs and drug paraphernalia during an inventory of the vehicle. The 17-year-old subject was transported to Strickland Youth Center.
Attempt to Elude and Reckless Endangerment
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at Eagle and Raven Drive for driving recklessly. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver of the vehicle stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody. Jadarius Flott, 19, was arrested.
Assault (Self-Defense)
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was possibly shot with a nail gun. During the investigation, the detectives determined that the victim punched the subject in the face. The subject was armed with a nail gun and pulled the trigger striking the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for a minor laceration to the chest. It was determined the subject acted in self-defense, and no charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.