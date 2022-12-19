Mobile Police Department arrest reports for Dec. 15-18
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:25 p.m., officers responded to 7628 Fourteenth Street, One Way Holiness Ministry, in reference to a known subject shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that members were gathered at the church when a known male subject got into a verbal altercation with another member. The subject walked outside, fired a round into the victim’s vehicle, and fled the scene before officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
No Pistol Permit
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 1000 block of Bucker Road West. The driver stopped the vehicle and was detained. The driver was found to be in possession of a firearm. Kentrell Freeman, 23, was arrested.
Attempt to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Endangerment and Tampering with Physical Evidence
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at S. Ann and Arlington Street. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody along with the passenger; officers located a large sum of money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia during an inventory of the vehicle. Desmond Hunter, 19, and Aushunte Evans, 22, were arrested.
Theft of Property, False Reporting to Law Enforcement (X2)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Government Street in reference to a theft complaint. Reportedly the victim alleged his phone had been stolen. Officers discovered that the victim had made a previous report concerning the same phone. While on the scene, officers located a phone matching the description of the one the victim reported stolen. Carlos Fitch, 32, was arrested.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Orange Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unoccupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Possession of Marijuana, Assault, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence
On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Michigan Avenue and Grove Street. The officers initiated lights and sirens, and the driver stopped the vehicle. The subject was observed ingesting a narcotic; when officers removed him from the vehicle, he physically resisted. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Metro. While at Metro Jail, the subject struck an officer in the face. Roduane Tunstall, 37, was arrested on the listed charges and outstanding warrants.
Burglary, Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and Reckless Endangerment (X2)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue in reference to a burglary. Reportedly three unknown male subjects armed with firearms forced entry into the residence. The subjects assaulted one victim, fired multiple rounds toward another victim as he attempted to run out of the residence, and stole property. During the incident, an unoccupied vehicle at the residence was struck. Additionally, officers discovered that a nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire. No one was shot or injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers responded to 6200 Airport Boulevard, Green Tree Apartments, in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim, one known male and one unknown male to the location to play video games. Reportedly the victim showed the two subjects his father’s firearm. One of the subjects grabbed the gun from the victim and fled on foot. When the victim attempted to follow, the other male subject produced a firearm and pointed it at the victim. Both subjects fled the scene before officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 7:55 p.m., officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly at Government Boulevard and Pleasant Valley Road. The officers activated lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the vehicle on Crenshaw Street and was taken into custody. The subject was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Desmond Lambert, 30, was arrested.
Burglary
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Estates Drive West in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject(s) forced entry into the residence and removed jewelry and other items from a safe. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of East General Gorgas Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the 20-year-old male victim was attending a party. The victim and an unknown male juvenile got into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the juvenile male subject produced a gun and shot the victim. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The subject fled the scene before officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
