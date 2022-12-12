Mobile Police Department weekend arrest reports for Dec. 9-11, 2022.
Theft of Property (X2)
On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 1:55 p.m., officers responded to 1310 Tingle Circle, Best Buy, in reference to a theft of property call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject took merchandise from the store and then fled the scene on foot. Officers canvassed the area, located the subject, and took him into custody. Matthew Smith, 39, was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property, Attempt to Elude, Marijuana, No pistol Permit
On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Dauphin Island Parkway near Bucker Road. The driver stopped on the 2000 block of Bucker Road and three male passengers fled on foot before two of them were apprehended and taken into custody. The driver stayed in the vehicle and was taken into custody. One juvenile male escaped capture. Dequaris Burke, 19, Eric Jones,19, and Cleon Jones, 20 were arrested.
Robbery
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:46 a.m., officer responded to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store, in reference to a robbery alarm. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject entered the store, acted as if he was armed with a gun and demanded money from the register. After receiving the money, the subject fled the scene on foot. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence, Assault
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 4:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive in reference to one shot involving a domestic altercation. The male victim and his son were involved in a physical altercation. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Jamichael Brown, 25, was arrested for domestic violence assault. The victim is now listed in stable condition.
Theft of Property, Burglary
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 6:15 a.m., officers responded to 7311 Airport Boulevard, Mullinax Ford Dealership, in reference to burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the business had been broken into and keys were taken along with three vehicles. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault, Cruelty to Animals
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officer responded to the 1000 block of Garland Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 12-year-old male juvenile victim was taking the trash out when his small dog managed to escape the home. The victim ran down the street, attempting to recover his dog. The dog began chasing an unknown male. After a short chase, the dog stopped and turned around back towards home. At that time, the subject fired multiple shots striking the dog and the victim. The animal died from her injuries. The juvenile was transported to the hospital for a non-life- threatening injury. If anyone has information concerning this incident, please contact the police. This is an ongoing investigation.
Traffic Accident Involving Serious Injuries
On Sunday, December 11, at approximately 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway. The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Both male victims sustained severe injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
One Struck
On Sunday, December 11, at approximately 2:29 p.m., officers responded to Joachim Street at Dauphin Street in reference to one being struck by a vehicle. Preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking southbound across Joachim Street in the cross walk when the driver of the vehicle struck her. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on the scene for officers’ arrival. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence
On Sunday, December 11, at approximately 8:07 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Forman Circle in reference to a shooting involving a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers discovered that the victim’s girlfriend shot him and detained her. Alicia Townsend, 37, was arrested.
