Man shot during attempted robbery BY LAGNIAPPE Jul 27, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man arrived at a local hospital after being shot during an alleged robbery attempt early Saturday morning, the Mobile Police Department said.MPD officers arrived at the hospital around 3:30 a.m., where a male victim claimed to have been approached by two men while walking on Cottage Hill Road near Broadcast Drive. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 EH@ >6? 2==6865=J 2EE6>AE65 E@ C@3 9:>] (96? 96 EC:65 E@ AF== 2H2J[ 96 H2D D9@E]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 DFDA64ED 2C6 H2?E65 7@C 7:CDE\568C66 C@336CJ 2?5 2DD2F=E 492C86D[ |!s D2:5] p?J@?6 H9@ 92D :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E9:D 42D6 D9@F=5 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] *@F 42? DF3>:E 2? 2?@?J>@FD E:A 3J E6IE:?8 gcc\ad`\_ecc @C 3J G:D:E:?8k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:AQm>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:Ak^2m]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robbery Theft Crime Law-related Events Crimes Property Crimes Violent Crime Law Enforcement News Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Prichard cop spent wife’s estate, judge says Kennon apologizes to OB council Falkner arrested on fraud, conspiracy charges Suit claims OB lifeguard ran over man Sunday Brunch — A tale of two counties Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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