A motorist was shot Monday around 1:45 p.m. while sitting in a parking lot near Government Street and Espejo Street.
According to a report released Tuesday, the Mobile Police Department (MPD) responded to the area after receiving reports of shots being fired. While en route, officers were also dispatched to the 100 block of Davidson Street to a man suffering from a gunshot wound and whose vehicle had been shot into.
Upon arrival, officers learned the man had been parked at a building on the 1000 block of Government Street when an unknown male subject approached him, produced a gun and fired several times.
The victim sustained a non-life-threatening graze wound and the incident remains under investigation.
Robbery
On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:41 p.m., officers responded to 5412 Highway 90, Chevron Gas Station, in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject had entered the store and stolen merchandise. When the subject exited the store, the employee followed him, and the subject threatened to shoot him. The subject fled the scene before officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
Death Investigation
On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 23-year-old male deceased at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation pending the preliminary autopsy report.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Building
On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to an alarm at 1281 Dauphin Island Parkway, Family Dollar. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a window at the location had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
One Struck by a Vehicle and Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to Halls Mill Road and Paloma Street in reference to one struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim lying in the roadway. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was riding a motorized bicycle on Halls Mill Road and La Paloma Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
