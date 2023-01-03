Espejo Street Shooting MPD Mobile Police Crime Scene

Mobile police officers are shown at the scene of a shooting near Government and Espejo Street. The victim was shot and suffered a graze wound while parked in his vehicle.

A motorist was shot Monday around 1:45 p.m. while sitting in a parking lot near Government Street and Espejo Street.

According to a report released Tuesday, the Mobile Police Department (MPD) responded to the area after receiving reports of shots being fired. While en route, officers were also dispatched to the 100 block of Davidson Street to a man suffering from a gunshot wound and whose vehicle had been shot into.

