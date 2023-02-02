On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to 2400 Gordon Smith Driver in reference to a male subject inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident occurred near the Broad and Kentucky Street intersection. The male victim was walking with two other individuals when an unknown individual in an unknown vehicle fired shots. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation.
Cold Case Murder Arrest
Christopher R. Hodoh, 39, was arrested in Beaumont, California, on January 30, 2023, for the murder of Darius Mose, 21.
The murder occurred on March 23, 2016, at 6501 Airport Boulevard, Warren Inn Apartments, in Mobile, Alabama. After a thorough investigation, the information gathered was presented to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, and he was indicted. Mr. Hodoh will be extradited from California to Alabama to face charges of murder.
The Mobile Police Department remains committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families affected by violence.
Mount Vernon man shot, killed
On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 9:30 pm, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mount Vernon Police Department, to assist one shot at 19370 St Stephens Road.James Pendletonwas found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other family members were in the house with James when he was shot. One family member stated that someone knocked at the door andJameswent to the door and opened it. They immediately heard three (3) gunshots and looked out the window and saw two black males. The family member stated she could only describe one male and he was wearing a ball cap, 5’5 to 5’6 in height, holding a silver handgun in his left hand. The second subject they could not see as well. After shots were fired atJames, he managed to run back inside the house telling them to lock the door. Family members immediately called 911.
Inside the home MCSO Detectives found a 9mm unspent cartridge, marijuana and cash. If anyone has any information about this crime, please call 251-574-8633. You may also go to our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/
Burglary
On Monday, January 16, 2023, officers responded to 2410 Dawes Road, Pet Styles, in reference to a known male suspect unlawfully entering the business. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, officers concluded their investigation, located suspect Jamie Workman, and took him into custody. During the investigation, it was determined that the subject had entered the business and removed items. Jamie Workman, 58, was arrested.
Robbery
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers responded to 3691 Airport Boulevard in reference to a victim locating a subject involved in a reported robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject had stolen items from the victim on a previous date. Officers took the subject into custody. Kenneth Hill, 45, was arrested.
Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to 7101 Cottage Hill Road, CVS Pharmacy, in reference to a suspicious male subject. Upon arrival, officers approached the subject and determined there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When officers attempted to detain the subject, he physically resisted and was taken into custody without further incident. Timothy Champlin, 23, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Building (X3), Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle (X2), and Reckless Endangerment
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to 1701 Hillcrest Road, Park West Apartments, in reference to several shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the shots were fired after an argument between multiple people. No one was injured; however, two unoccupied vehicles and three occupied apartments were struck by gunfire. This is an ongoing investigation.
