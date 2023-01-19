The Mobile Police Department's incident reports for Jan. 18, 2023.
Domestic Violence, Assault
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 3:12 a.m., officers responded to University Hospital in reference to one stabbed. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male victim was stabbed by his girlfriend at the 5000 block of Jones Road during an argument. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:28 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at Navco Road near McVay Drive on a reported stolen vehicle out of Savannah, Georgia. The officer activated lights and sirens, and the vehicle stopped. The driver and two male juveniles were taken into custody. Cam’Ren Roa, 19, was arrested on the listed charges. The juvenile’s ages were taken to Strickland Youth Center, charged with possession of marijuana.
Robbery
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:39 p.m., officers responded to 5225 Rangeline Road, BP Gas Station, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject had struck the female victim and taken her personal belongings. Officers located the subject and took him into custody. Antonio Hall, 46, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 10:12 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject(s) fired multiple shots into the victim’s residence. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence, Assault, Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Hearthstone Court in reference to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s son pushed her during a verbal dispute. Officers located the subject and took him into custody after a physical altercation with officers. Sharref Iddeen, 47, was arrested.
Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers were in the area of 664 Schillinger Road, CVS Drug Store, when they observed a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver was taken into custody during an inventory of the vehicle officers located burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. This is an ongoing investigation. Kenneth Gorham, 48, was arrested.
