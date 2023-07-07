The Theodore man who died after being detained in an alleged burglary initially attempted to flee police and was in possession of crystal meth, analog marijuana — more commonly known as spice — an illegal firearm and had multiple probation revocation warrants out for his arrest, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.
In an attempt to “quell misinformation” about the death of 36-year-old Jawan Dallas, Prine held a press conference at police headquarters Friday afternoon.
“I think it’s important we have this press conference because there’s been a lot of misinformation in the community and a lot of false narratives and accusations that have been made that were unwarranted,” Prine said.
Officers were called to a burglary in progress at 5413 Carol Plantation Road in the Plantation Mobile Home Park on Sunday, July 2 at approximately 9:46 p.m. Dallas came into contact with police, was ultimately tased twice and later died at an area hospital.
On Friday, MPD provided transcripts from the initial 911 calls about the alleged burglary in progress, as well as a follow-up communication where the caller recommended the dispatcher send backup officers to the scene.
Prine said the person who initially called about the alleged burglary told the dispatcher an unknown person was breaking into his trailer and he needed police assistance. The caller was asked to describe the suspect and said the alleged burglar was a black male, possibly a homeless individual, wearing either a red shirt or red shorts. Prine later said that Dallas was wearing a pair of red shorts or red pants that may have been rolled up.
During the phone exchange, the caller initially tells the dispatcher the burglary in progress was happening at lot 33. However, in the second call, the caller says the subjects moved down to lot 27, where officers converged.
According to Prine, upon entering lot 27, officers encountered two individuals in a vehicle. One of the individuals complied with officers and provided proper identification. The other individual, eventually identified as Dallas, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers asked for Dallas’ identification and he continued to be evasive and failed to provide documentation.
Prine said during the process, Dallas was making “a lot of strange movements” inside the car which included moving his hands to the back seat of the vehicle and beneath his seat. A firearm was later found under the seat where Dallas was sitting. While the gun was not stolen, it was considered illegal due to Dallas being a convicted felon and having it in his possession.
After failing to provide identification and failing to get out of the vehicle when ordered to, officers opened the vehicle door. Dallas “almost immediately” attempted to flee the officers and run when one officer discharged his stun gun, which was ineffective, Prine said.
Prine said officers then tackled Dallas and a struggle ensued as Dallas resisted arrest, attempting to bite an officer while also trying to take the stun gun away.
Officers were finally able to detain, subdue, and handcuff Dallas, at which point he notified officers that he had asthma and told them several times he could not breathe.
At this point, Prine said officers ensured Dallas was lying on his back so his airway was open and subsequently called for Mobile EMS to respond. Dallas was transported to Providence Hospital where he later died.
Due to the nature of the situation, Prine said officers could have used lethal action, but refrained from doing so, using the “less-lethal” stun gun.
“The officers restrained themselves very well and had every right under the policy and under state law to implement deadly force, and they didn’t do it,” Prine said.
Only one officer discharged his stun gun, initially attempting to “stun drive” or touch the person with the stun gun. Whether there was a connection from the initial attempt is still unknown but preliminary evidence suggests the stun gun was used on Dallas twice, hitting him in the back.
Prine said from the time Dallas was handcuffed to the time he had his medical emergency was approximately 21 minutes.
Ultimately, Prine said he has “no reason to believe” Dallas or the other individual detained were originally involved in the burglary. However, as officers were directed to lot 27, he said officers were right to make their way to the area and investigate properly.
“The officers have a legal, lawful, and an ethical obligation to investigate such a felony crime as a burglary in progress,” Prine said. “So when officers get information that the person they believe was breaking into the trailer is at another trailer and they give you the trailer number, the officers were exactly where they were supposed to be.”
According to court documents, Dallas has had several run-ins with law enforcement dating back to 2009, with charges ranging from unlawful possession of marijuana to attempting to elude.
A Thursday morning press conference held by Atlanta-based civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, along with Mobile chapter NAACP President Robert Clopton and Dallas’ family accused MPD of “racial profiling” and claimed multiple eyewitnesses watched officers “beat” Dallas while he complained of chest pains.
Prine refuted those claims on Friday.
Citing the body camera footage he has seen, Prine said one officer did strike Dallas during a physical struggle, but the amount of times Dallas was ultimately struck is currently unknown.
However, while noting he has not received an official copy of the autopsy report, Prine said the preliminary report showed Dallas had no contusions, bruising or blunt force trauma. As for racial profiling, Prine said the FBI was brought into the investigation in order to promote transparency, something Daniels and the Dallas family sought.
“It was important for us to be transparent with the community, transparent with the media and certainly transparent with the FBI so it is properly investigated and all parties can independently review the facts of this case,” Prine said.
