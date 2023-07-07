Paul Prine Jawan Dallas Presser
BY BRADY PETREE

The Theodore man who died after being detained in an alleged burglary initially attempted to flee police and was in possession of crystal meth, analog marijuana — more commonly known as spice — an illegal firearm and had multiple probation revocation warrants out for his arrest, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

In an attempt to “quell misinformation” about the death of 36-year-old Jawan Dallas, Prine held a press conference at police headquarters Friday afternoon.

