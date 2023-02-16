Parole has been denied to seven men convicted in Mobile County, including a man who killed a motorcyclist during his 13th offense of driving under the influence.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) held hearings on Feb. 9 and Feb. 14, where they denied the release of the following individuals:

LAMBERT, EDDIE E.jpeg

LAMBERT, EDDIE E
GOODWIN, STEVEN BARRY.jpeg

GOODWIN, STEVEN BARRY
WATTS, JIMMIE LEE.jpeg

WATTS, JIMMIE LEE
KNIGHT, SEDRICK TYRONE.jpeg

KNIGHT, SEDRICK TYRONE
SKEEN, KENNETH BRANDON.jpeg

SKEEN, KENNETH BRANDON
ERVIN, HENRY LEE.jpeg

ERVIN, HENRY LEE
HALL, LARRY DAVID.jpeg

HALL, LARRY DAVID

