Parole has been denied to seven men convicted in Mobile County, including a man who killed a motorcyclist during his 13th offense of driving under the influence.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) held hearings on Feb. 9 and Feb. 14, where they denied the release of the following individuals:
• Steven Barry Goodwin, Mobile — Denied
• Sedrick Tyrone Knight, Mobile — Denied
• Eddie E. Lambert, Mobile — Denied
• Jimmie Lee Watt, Mobile — Denied
• Kenneth Brandon Skeen, Montgomery & Mobile — Denied
• Henry Lee Ervin, Jefferson & Mobile — Denied
• Larry David Hall, Mobile — Denied
Eddie Lambert, 71, is currently serving a life sentence in the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed facility in Marion County for murder and first degree assault. Lambert was convicted in 1999 by Mobile County Circuit Judge James C. Wood in connection with the Nov. 1, 1998, death of motorcyclist Eric Godwin, 30, and injury of his passenger, Denise Alliwine, 34.
Lambert, who had a long list of DUIs already, failed to stop his van and drove into Godwin's Harley Davidson that was stopped at the intersection of Schillinger and Cottage Hill roads. According to news reports at the time, it was Lambert's 13th instance of DUI.
During a parole hearing on Feb. 9, Lambert's sister, Carole Jetten, spoke on his behalf. The surviving victim, Alliwine, spoke against he release.
Steven Goodwin, 53, is currently serving an 18-year sentence for first-degree assault in Loxley Work Release. He is scheduled to be released in November 2034.
Jimmy Watts, 59, is serving a 10-year sentence for violating the Sex Offender's Registration Act in the Easterling Correctional Center. He is scheduled to be released in July 2024.
Sedrick Knight, 48, is currently serving a life sentence in the Elmore Correctional Center for murder.
Kenneth Skeen, 48, is currently serving a life sentence in Mobile Work Release for trafficking methamphetamines and possession of controlled substances. He is eligible for parole.
Henry Ervin, 67, is currently serving a 15-year sentence in the Ventress Correctional Center for probation violation and violating the Sex Offender's Registration Act. Hall is scheduled to be released in July 2025.
Larry Hall, 44, is currently serving 15-year sentence in the Limestone Correction Center for first-degree escape. He is scheduled to be released in July 2025.
