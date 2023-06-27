Redistricting committee Tuesday hearing

Evan Milligan, a plaintiff in the case of Allen v. Milligan, addresses the Alabama Legislature's Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery.

 Staff photo via livestream

The first of two public hearings to guide Alabama’s congressional redistricting process took place in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon, and saw speakers present divided views on how the state should look by the summer’s end.

Lagniappe previously reported the Alabama Legislature’s Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment must draft a new congressional voting district map consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan in a special session held July 17-21. Black voters in Alabama must have a strong enough chance to elect a congressional representative of their choice in more than one district, the court said.

Milligan plaintiff map

The Milligan plaintiffs' proposed redistricting plan
Alabama Democratic Conference Map

The Alabama Democratic Conference's (ADC) proposed redistricting map.
Singleton redistricting map

The Singleton redistricting plan

