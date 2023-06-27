The first of two public hearings to guide Alabama’s congressional redistricting process took place in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon, and saw speakers present divided views on how the state should look by the summer’s end.
Lagniappe previously reported the Alabama Legislature’s Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment must draft a new congressional voting district map consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan in a special session held July 17-21. Black voters in Alabama must have a strong enough chance to elect a congressional representative of their choice in more than one district, the court said.
If lawmakers fail to create a new plan by the July deadline, a court-appointed special master will do it for them.
Tuesday’s hearing began with Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, and Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro elected to serve as the committee’s chairmen.
Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, initially suggested the committee be led by minority representatives from both chambers “in the spirit of fairness and the spirit of bipartisanship.” Pringle and Livingston defeated Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, and Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro in their votes for chair 14-7.
During the hearing, many everyday citizens, political leaders and voting rights activists took the lectern and shared their thoughts on Alabama’s need for more than one Black-majority voting district.
“The map we’re presenting to this body is one that features two opportunity districts,” Evan Milligan, a plaintiff in the Milligan case and the executive director of Alabama Forward, said. “We feel like this is a map that keeps Alabama on the right side of the Voting Rights Act.”
Milligan’s plan only splits seven counties, and keeps the 18 counties that form the Black Belt’s core intact, he said. The city of Mobile is united with Montgomery according to the State Board of Education map the legislature previously enacted. Baldwin County goes with the southernmost counties in the Wiregrass region.
Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed spoke next and said he wants to see two Black majority voting districts on the final map, not just ones where Black voters have a small lead over White voters.
“All due respect to everybody here, I'm not here to down any plan, I'm here to promote a plan,” he said. “My goal is very simple: it is to get two, majority Black, safe districts. That's what I'm here for. Anything less than that is a hollow log.”
Lagniappe previously reported his plan also unites the city of Mobile with Montgomery. Reed said he plans to propose a map that gives the Democratic Party “a little more help” than what others have suggested.
“My point is unless we have a majority (Black) voting age population, a sizable one, we have nothing,” he said, calling for the plaintiffs in the Milligan case to meet with him. “What we want and what we need is clear, safe, two majority Black districts, not with one-percent there and half a percent there. I’m talking about something that’s realistic.”
Birmingham attorney Jim Blacksher spoke next about the plan Singleton, his client, proposed, which he said redistricts along county lines and with respect to populations.
In it, Jefferson County becomes District 6 by itself, and depends on crossover voting, he said. Mobile and Baldwin counties stay in the same district, and every Black Belt county except Barbour votes in the same district.
England asked Blacksher his opinion on the maps proposed in the Milligan and Caster cases. The Caster case was filed roughly the same time as Milligan and addresses similar issues.
“I agree that those maps provide opportunity districts for Black voters, but I have my doubts about whether it can satisfy strict scrutiny under the Constitution because of the way it splits Mobile and Jefferson County along racial lines,” Blacksher said, adding drawing districts along county lines belabors gerrymandering of any kind. “You’ve got a problem when those splits are done intentionally along racial lines.”
Birmingham resident Tray Bruce said Alabama’s congressional map never made sense to him, and that the Milligan proposal seemed sensible to him. Other people from Dothan and Montgomery similarly endorsed that plan.
Mike Bunn, a historian from Baldwin County and the director of Historic Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort, said the committee should consider keeping Mobile and Baldwin counties together because of their similar cultures.
“We’ve been a united community on both sides of the (Mobile) Bay for a long time,” he said, pointing to as far back as the 18th century.
