Marques file photo

Alabama House Rep. Rhett Marques, R-Enterprise.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook campaign profile

A state representative from Enterprise is entering the growing field of Republican candidates in the 2026 District 1 U.S. House race with donations and big endorsements already on his shoulders.

Alabama House Rep. Rhett Marques, of Enterprise, announced Thursday, Aug. 21, he would throw his hat into the ring for the recently redrawn congressional district. 

Katie Britt

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt delivered the Republican response to the President's State of the Union address (Screengrab)

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In