Alabama attorney General Steve Marshall has his sights set on several key pieces of legislation hitting the Alabama House floor in coming weeks and hopes they will lead to the resolve of issues facing the state’s justice system.
Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of South Alabama Monday night alongside Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood, Marshall spoke to multiple topics ranging from the possibility of the Alabama prison system being taken over, to the state’s good time law and the need to take on violent crimes. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was supposed to be in attendance but had a family matter he had to attend to according to officials.
Following the session focused on crime throughout the state, a spectator asked Marshall about the concern of a possible prisoner release in the event the federal government takes over Alabama’s prison systems.
Marshall addressed legislation which, if passed, could put more inmates into the state’s prisons, which has raised concerns about federal officials taking over and a potential mass release of prisoners.
“We are a long way before any of that being in place,” Marshall said. “There are multiple stages a federal judge has to go through before releasing inmates. We have a fundamental responsibility to make sure we have safe and appropriate environments in our prisons… At the same time it should meet constitutional standards for care of our inmates and guards and that remains a priority.”
Speaking on the state’s good time (correctional incentive) law, Marshall pointed out two events he said pointed out glaring holes in Alabama’s good time law, one involving Sheffield police officer Nick Risner and Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Brad Johnson. Both were killed in the line of duty by men who were released from prison early due to the law and a piece of legislation named for Johnson is aimed at closing those loopholes.
SB 1 would prevent inmates who commit offenses while in prison will be forced to forfeit accrued time and would not be allowed to earn additional credits towards early release.
“It (the law) is going to rectify many of the wholesale problems in our good time law,” Marshall said. “It also says we’re not going to give you good time credit if in fact you assault an inmate or assault or a guard or if you escape from prison… I’ve been called radical for believing that. Can you imagine? We’re not going to give you credit because you are beating on someone else. If that’s radical, call me crazy.”
Throughout the event, Marshall took shots at left-leaning prosecutors across the country who he claimed have been responsible for an increase in crime and accused them of “ignoring” crime.
“There was a reason George Soros spent millions of dollars across this country in the past several years in prosecutors races,” Marshall said. “Because the reality is, prosecutors are the gatekeepers of the justice system. When you have certain prosecutors or law enforcement officials who say ‘we’re going to ignore crime’ or ‘we’re going to look because either it’s quality of life crimes that ‘don’t matter’ or they are non-violent property offenses are ‘not something we value as important,’ well tell that to people of San Francisco, Chicago and New York City. I guarantee you they will tell you a very different story.”
Marshall continued his strong stance on violent offenders, while also slamming “leftists” for being too soft on drug crimes such as trafficking fentanyl.
“Over 80 percent of those in prison are there for violent offenses,” Marshall said. “It’s interesting, we have some on the left who want to criticize us for that stat because drug trafficking is not a violent offense. Oh really? Tell that to the cartel. Go have that discussion about the loss of life occurring from fentanyl on our streets and are dead as a result of it. Those are violent offenses.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
