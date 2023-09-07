The private executive director of the state’s massage therapy board is not following changes to the law implemented in July, according to an advocate.
Kristie Williams, a massage therapist in Arley who worked with legislators to lower fees and help make the board more transparent, told Lagniappe the organization’s executive director, Keith Warren, has been slow to put aspects of the new law into practice.
Before the law was changed, Williams said, the owner of Warren & Company was issuing licenses without the board’s consent. The new law was meant to prevent that, but Williams said Warren is continuing the practice.
“They have renewed or issued 80 licenses since that time,” Williams said. “The board has approved only two since the law changed on July 1 and only voted on seven total.”
In an email message, Warren defended the board’s license renewal policy, stating it had been approved by the board and reviewed by board attorney Matt Bledsoe.
“If applications for licensure … do not have any issues and have met all the qualifications, why should someone wait until a board meeting to be approved?” he wrote. “The massage therapist(s) should be able to work to support themselves, their families, meet their financial obligations for tuition, examination costs, etc., without unnecessary obstacles to enter the profession.”
Warren wrote the regulations fit in with the spirit of a Gov. Kay Ivey executive order to reduce red tape.
“The board feels very strongly that an applicant meeting all the requirements and passes [SIC] the background check, should receive their license as soon as possible to enter the profession and earn a living,” he wrote. “Mrs. Williams is in the minority regarding this process and the board is well within their authority between their statute and the Administrative Procedures Act to approve and follow the application approval policy, as advised by the Assistant Attorney General, Matt Bledsoe.”
The law change also required that the board record meetings when it’s requested. Williams said Warren has interpreted that to mean providing only meeting minutes for those who ask for them. This will become a bigger issue when the board votes on new rules at a Sept. 11 meeting, where a number of massage therapists from around the state could have interest in the outcome, but no way to attend or view the meeting, Williams said.
“He’s refusing to record meetings upon request,” she said. “They are going to vote on rules without a virtual meeting. Unless you go to 2777 Zelda Road you won’t see it. All of these rules are going to change and there’s no way for the 2,100 licensed massage therapists in the state to watch it.”
The board no longer allows virtual attendance at board meetings, Warren wrote, because of “interruptions.” Despite this, Warren wrote the board does follow Alabama Open Meetings Act requirements and would allow virtual meetings for a board member to attend.
“The new requirement of ‘recording’ a meeting was not sufficiently defined and therefore a recording of the meeting meets the requirement of a recording,” he wrote. “As per the Open Meetings Act, anyone can attend and record any public meeting and we accommodate that if it does not disrupt the meeting. This was discussed and confirmed with the board’s counsel, Legislative Services Agency, and the sponsor of the substitute to the sunset legislation.”
State Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, has been critical of Warren and of private companies acting as executive directors for the state’s occupational licensure boards. In the last legislative session, Elliott proposed a bill that would move all occupational boards under Secretary of State Wes Allen’s office. He told a GOP group in Foley that introducing that bill was like kicking over an ant hill.
“The lobbyists came out like flying monkeys,” he said. “Each one of these little boards has its own fiefdom and each has its own lobbyist.”
The bill failed last session, but Elliott will not give up. He plans to reintroduce the bill next session. His plan now is to separate the boards into different groups and leave the boards that are operating effectively alone.
In a perfect scenario, the various occupational boards could meet in the same building and share costs to cut down on overhead, he said.
“My goal is overall to get the majority of occupational licensing boards under one roof,” he said. “Why can’t the board that regulates wrassling [wrestling] meet at 9 and the plumbers meet at 11? They could use the same coffee pot and the same conference table.”
While Elliott shied away from providing his own interpretation of the new laws governing boards, like the massage therapy board, he said he does support transparency.
“In a day where we are accustomed to Zoom meetings, there’s no reason not to have a camera set up at the end of the room recording,” he said. “Transparency ought to be a goal.”
