A $21 million city dock redevelopment project is moving forward for Bayou La Batre.
The Mobile County Commission voted Monday morning to accept a $30.5 million grant from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to cover the entire administration, design, and final construction of a 50-slip dock and accompanying recreation and market areas.
The awarded grant money comes from Alabama’s RESTORE Act fund, which distributes settlement money collected from the BP Oil Spill. No local match is required.
The 14-acre project represents an opportunity to provide a quality of life and economic boost to the ‘Seafood Capital of Alabama’ by significantly expanding the existing docks on State Docks Road that access Portersville Bay.
Monday’s grant approval signifies approval of federal partners of the project’s plans and green-lighting it for construction, according to Tina Sanchez, Mobile County’s Director of Environmental Service.
Sanchez said permits are still pending with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before the project can be placed out for a three-month bid period. She hopes a permit will be issued in the next couple of months.
“We will get to construction this year,” Sanchez assured.
The county commission agreed to administrate the project on behalf of Bayou La Batre due to the municipality's limited resources.
Mobile County Commissioner Randall Duiett, who represents South Mobile County and the area of Bayou La Batre, said he’d seen the plans for the project and is excited for it to be moving ahead. He said the project expands public water access for county residents.
“I’m excited for Bayou La Batre, and I’m excited the county can be involved,” he said.
Sanchez added the project has “the potential to remake the face of Bayou La Batre.”
CITY DOCK PLANS
The master plan for the city dock development plan describes the new site as a three-district area, including a market, marina park, and Lightning Point.
According to planners the market district will provide boat-to-table seafood sales will take place, where shoppers can directly interact with shrimpers. The entire area is being presented as a recreational area where families can enjoy live music, watch boats, and use open lawn space. The area is also expected to be a type of event venue, where weddings, festivals, and community markets can be held.
The marina district is coined as the main “economic driver” of the project, and will have a four-lane public boat launch, 50 slips with associated docks, gangways, and dry utility hookups, and a 3,100-square multi-purpose building.
The Lightning Point District borders another RESTORE project, which restored the Lightning Point shoreline and laid a new jetty system. This district will feature 75 boat/trailer parking spots and additional single-vehicle parking. There will be a 200-foot transient dock and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible kayak launch. Existing sidewalks, drainage, lighting and pavement will also be improved.
A feasibility study conducted on the city docks projected in May 2021, estimated the new docks would have an annual economic benefit of more than $2.9 million by the end of 10 years as well as creating hundreds of jobs.
Trip-related expenses from private anglers represent the largest potential economic impact from the docks, estimated to generate an annual $2.2 million within the decade. Directed seafood sales are simultaneously projected to bring in $370,000, charters are projected to grow to $300,000 and ecotourism is expected to bring in an additional $65,000.
The project is heading to bid amidst a number of projects being rejected for estimates being returned significantly higher than anticipated. Commissioners rejected all proposals on two separate projects on Monday, where some estimates came back 100 percent higher than planned.
During a planning meeting on March 23, Sanchez noted RESTORE Act funding is locked in and there won’t be additional funding available if bids are returned above what engineers expect.
“$30 million is all that is available for this project,” she said. “If it comes in overbid, I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
In other business, the county commission:
Entered into an executive session for 45 minutes to discuss criminal investigations of individuals who were not public officials. Attending the session were Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood, county administrator Glenn Hodge, deputy administrator Eddie Kerr, and financial director Dana Foster-Allen. Commission attorney Jay Ross said the details discussed during the session had the potential to “imperil the effect of law enforcement” if disclosed publicly.
Accepted a $3,856,137 RESTORE Act grant award for the Northwest Satsuma Water and Sewer Project Phase I and Phase II with no match required. The commission also approved the project to be advertised for bids.
Accepted the new Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) for Mobile County as recommended by the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). Mike Evans, deputy director of the local EMA, told commissioners the new EOP is largely revises outdated language, eliminates redundancy, and adjusts terminology to adhere to federal standards. “This ensures we don’t lose out on a penny when we have a disaster,” he said.
