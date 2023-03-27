221103+BLB+CD+3.png

Courtesy of the Mobile County Commission 

A $21 million city dock redevelopment project is moving forward for Bayou La Batre.

The Mobile County Commission voted Monday morning to accept a $30.5 million grant from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to cover the entire administration, design, and final construction of a 50-slip dock and accompanying recreation and market areas.

Screen Shot 2023-03-27 at 11.19.32 AM.png
Bayou-la-batre-city-docks-Market-District.jpeg

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

