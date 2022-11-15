A new project is aiming to help alleviate sanitary sewer overflows in the Midtown area.
Officials with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System and engineers were on hand at Murphy High School Tuesday night for a community event to discuss the project starting this week.
Slated to start on Thursday, Nov. 17, the project includes the installation of a new 16-foot sanitary sewer force main in order to help alleviate sanitary sewer overflows in the area. The new sewer force main would run from the lift station on Crenshaw Street to a newly constructed Three Mile Creek trunk sewer line and includes a new bypass pump and upgrades to existing pumps.
Denise King, the project manager for Goodwyn Mills Cawood, the engineering firm hired by MAWSS to take on the project, gave an outline of the streets the project will impact.
Woodlands Ave., Upham St., Mohawk St. and Crenshaw St. will see bore work done, where holes are drilled into the ground and the pipes pulled into place. Larger portions on Dauphin St., Emogene St. Springhill Ave. and Levert Drive will see an open cut made in the street in order to complete the work needed to be done.
King said that as work progresses, different streets will have their traffic impacted.
“All of the streets mentioned will have some impact on traffic at different times and have different severities,” King said. “The most current one is the closure at Woodlands and that will start this Thursday. Woodlands will be closed but Springhill will remain open.”
King said the closure of Woodlands will remain through the middle of January with breaks in the closure for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
King said the way the current system operates, the Crenshaw Street lift station pumps the flow to the Eslava Creek trunk line, causing sanitary sewer overflows at the sewer.
The purpose of this project is to take their flows from the lift station and send them to the new Three Mile Creek trunk sewer.
Multiple residents were in attendance at the event and raised concerns regarding traffic, potential damages to property and the general smell caused by the sanitary overflows.
Karen Webb was one of the citizens in attendance and voiced her concerns about the smell coming from the overflows that she is forced to deal with at her house. Despite raising the same concerns previously to MAWSS officials via phone calls and emails, Webb said she feels more confident that her concerns have actually been heard and the project will alleviate the scent.
“I am primarily concerned with the odor. When the wind blows from the north, it smells like an outhouse and when I’m in my backyard, I can smell it,” Webb said. “What I found out is that they were unaware of it, which was a little troubling to me because my husband had filed a complaint with MAWSS. But they indicated that it would be addressed and they have something that can be done with a filter so that gave me some confidence and the project would also help.”
At a cost of $5 million, the project is being built with funds from the MAWSS capital budget and is expected to be completed in late 2023.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
