When it rains, it pours. And no one knows that to be true more than Mobilians, especially when sewers begin to overflow due to excessive amounts of rainfall.
So for Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) officials, developing plans to curb the ongoing issue of sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) has long been a top priority.
Part of those plans were laid out in a public meeting on Wednesday night hosted by various MAWSS and engineering officials.
The meeting concerned two projects along Eslava Creek, including the construction of a new lift station and two severe weather attenuation tanks (SWATs) along Nortons Lane and Navco Road.
Officials estimate the lift station is capable of pumping 63 million gallons of water per day if needed and the project altogether is projected to cost approximately $50 million.
Whenever massive amounts of rain roll into Mobile, the water makes its way into sewer lines through various means, such as damaged manholes, cracked pipes or surface drains. The rain water combined with waste water causes many sewers to exceed capacity and spill out onto streets and property.
As for how the new facilities will operate, as water levels reach a point in sewer lines, the lift station will filter out certain amounts to maintain a steady flow to prevent water from overflowing through manholes. The processed water will be held in the tanks until the water levels recede enough to allow for the tank water to be processed through the lines on to the treatment facility.
MAWSS Director of Plant Operations Doug Cote said much of the sewer system in Mobile is constructed with the same material used to make flower pots and oftentimes are easily broken by roots or general wear and tear causing more water to make its way into the sewer lines.
Cote said due to aging infrastructure and a higher amount of rain in Mobile, new facilities have become a necessity.
“We have almost 500 miles of sewer that’s over 50 years old,” Cote said. “So that’s a part of the issue in regard to aging infrastructure. So you can imagine this aging infrastructure combined with the rainfall, therein lies the problem.”
Residents living near the planned facilities in attendance at the meeting questioned officials about issues ranging from the security and lighting, to the buffer zone, to simple landscaping measures for work being done on their property.
Celeste Patrick lives in Highland Court, one of the areas affected by the projects. She said among her top concerns in living so close to the facilities is the potential for strong odors.
Cote said they had similar questions leading up to the construction of other projects along Three Mile Creek. He said MAWSS has not had any complaints from residents in that location and the company has spent “tremendous amounts” of money in order to prevent unpleasant smells.
According to Cote, MAWSS wanted to host the meeting in order to do right by their customers in taking care of their property and address any concerns they may have.
“We want to hear from the public and we want to be good stewards,” Cote said. “Like these ladies said, we’ll be coming through their yards and easements and it’s a great benefit to the community, but it’s in their backyard and we want to do right by them.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
