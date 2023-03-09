Officials with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System showed off improvements made to reduce the number of sanitary sewer overflows caused by excessive rain events during a public tour of several facilities Thursday.
Among the four stops on the bus tour was the Halls Mill Stormwater Attenuation Basin [SWAB]. A SWAB is designed to give sewage inundated by rainwater a place to go and be stored in the event it overwhelms the system.
Since the Halls Mill facility, off of Riviere du Chien Road, opened in 2019 there have been no SSOs related to that area, Terry Herman, lift station mechanic supervisor, said. Construction of the facility cost MAWSS $8.7 million at the time. Water and Sewer Director Bud McCrory said the system was fortunate it built the basin when it did. If construction was happening now, he said, the cost would be closer to $15 million.
“This was a location where we had overflows before,” McCrory said. “Since we’ve put this in place, we’ve eliminated them so far.”
The facility has a total capacity of 21 million gallons, with three basins, Herman said. One cell holds 11 million gallons, a second holds 6 million gallons and the last holds 4 million gallons.
When used, Herman said, the cells can be drained and put back into the system within two days.
The Halls Mill SWAB is one of four active attenuation facilities at three locations around the city. The others are all Stormwater Attenuation Tanks [SWAT]. The tanks are put in locations where a basin would not be appropriate, Herman said.
Those other locations, include Eslava Creek and Three Mile Creek, off of Stanton Road. The Three Mile Creek SWATs hold 20 million gallons and 8 million gallons, respectively, and cost a total of more than $21 million. The Eslava SWAT cost MAWSS $5.5 million and has a capacity of 8 million gallons.
MAWSS is also constructing a new SWAT at Norton Lane. It will reportedly have a capacity of 24 million gallons and the total cost is unknown.
Excessive rainfall, cracks in pipes and cleanout caps on private property are all causes of sanitary sewer overflows, McCrory said.
In addition to the updated stormwater system, the tour also took participants to Big Creek Lake — the main source of Mobile County’s drinking water — the H.E. Myers Water Treatment Plant and the Wright Smith Jr. Wastewater Treatment Plant, off Conception Street Road.
David Tillman, chief treatment plant operator at MAWSS, walked participants through the stages of the treatment filter process at the Wright Smith Jr. facility. Tillman said the untreated water is run through a filter to remove large objects and then run through a filter to remove smaller inorganic particles before being sent through other processes to remove organic matter from the wastewater.
Organic matter is filtered through a process involving white rocks turned black by active bacteria that absorb organic particulates as the water is run over them.
“This is where our biology starts,” Tillman said. “The bacteria removes pathogens as the water runs over it.The bugs will absorb any solids we don’t want. They eat it, for lack of a better word.”
Afterward the water is passed through a number of these filters before being passed through a mechanism that removes nitrates and nitrites from the water.
“You don’t want to put a lot of nitrates and nitrites into the river,” Tillman said. “They can cause an algae bloom.”
After that the water is chlorinated and runs through a maze-like structure so the chemicals have time to work before being released into the Mobile River, Tillman said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.