Sandy Stimpson Downtown Mobile Alliance

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson talks multimillion-dollar plans at Downtown Mobile Alliance's annual breakfast on Wednesday.

 Staff Photo

Speaking at a yearly breakfast, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson highlighted a $300 million downtown improvement plan that includes enhancing the Civic Center’s arena and theater, expanding one-way streets and finishing improvements to Bienville Square.

“There have been many people fasting and praying for the city of Mobile for a long time,” Stimpson said, borrowing a phrase from a devotional he read on Nehemiah rebuilding Jerusalem’s walls. “I think we’re starting to see the benefit of that.”

