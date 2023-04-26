Speaking at a yearly breakfast, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson highlighted a $300 million downtown improvement plan that includes enhancing the Civic Center’s arena and theater, expanding one-way streets and finishing improvements to Bienville Square.
“There have been many people fasting and praying for the city of Mobile for a long time,” Stimpson said, borrowing a phrase from a devotional he read on Nehemiah rebuilding Jerusalem’s walls. “I think we’re starting to see the benefit of that.”
Funding for the improvements comes from a mixture of grant awards, tax increment financing [TIF] funding and loans, he told the crowd at the Downtown Mobile Alliance event.
A slideshow playing behind him in a dining room of the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel showed renderings of how the long-studied Civic Center property may look in the future.
While Stimpson said the street and canopy at the front of the forthcoming U.S. Army Corps of Engineers may not look exactly like the picture shown, the parking deck shown behind the building is necessary for the plans to work.
“You really can’t do the project without a parking deck,” he said. “You’re going to build out all 22 acres and take up all the parking.”
Another image showed the property with a rebuilt arena and theater to the north with retail stores, a hotel and housing to the south. Stimpson said each of the previously mentioned ideas, except for housing, appeared in every feasibility study of the property, and another one is not needed.
“If I were to take all the plans for the Civic Center site and stack them up, they would be that high,” he said, lowering his hand to above his knee. “You can study this thing ‘til kingdom come and those concepts are not going to change.”
Downtown visitors staying and shopping near the Civic Center may also see the theater’s lobby redone with grand murals and expanded space for sitting and walking.
Moving north of Government Street, Stimpson said issues aligning Dauphin Street to fire codes caused city planners to move on to other roads in the downtown area. Those plans include installing new signals and making some one-way streets wide enough for two lanes.
St. Louis Street used to be ruled “by drug dealers and prostitutes,” but now is a lively thoroughfare for businesses and entertainment, Stimpson said. RESTORE grant funding could go toward rebuilding the street and improving it further, along with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the Broad Street roundabout.
Park enhancements also featured prominently in Stimpson’s remarks, with visions of statues honoring Mobile’s contributions to the Baseball Hall of Fame erected at Cooper Riverside Park and landscaping to match Bienville Square’s soon-to-be-installed, rebuilt fountain.
Other accomplishments include the possibility of more grant funding for the new I-10 Bridge and Bayway project and $530 million boosting 200 active capital improvement projects across the city.
“Great, great things will come from all this,” Stimpson said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.