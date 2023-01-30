Public safety, economic development and other issues were on the minds of the mayors of the state’s 10 biggest cities during a meeting in Mobile this weekend.
“This is the ninth year we’ve been getting together since January of 2014,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Since doing this, we’ve become friends and we have so much to gain by sharing information.”
One of the biggest accomplishments the city leaders spoke about from the past year was Aniah’s Law, which was approved by a November referendum and gives judges the discretion to hold defendants without bond on all Class A felonies. It was during the group’s last meeting in Auburn that the Blanchard family met with the leaders to push for the new law’s passage, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said.
“Over 1 million people cast votes for Amendment 1,” Anders said. “It will assist citizens to have a better life in a safer place. It will help law enforcement and judges keep repeat offenders off the streets.”
Actions, like working together to pass Aniah’s Law are among the most important things mayors in the state can do. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said public safety and infrastructure are the two most important aspects of the job.
“It is important to work with legislators to make sure our officers are equipped with what they need,” he said.
While on the subject of public safety Woodfin also sent out condolences from all of the mayors to the family of Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by police in Memphis.
“We have to make sure our police departments lead with integrity,” he said.
Among the group’s top legislative priorities, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the group would support the reauthorization of the Alabama Jobs Act, which would give the state’s Department of Commerce more money with which to entice industry to come to the state.
“Seventy-five percent of the state work or live in our cities,” Battle said.
As for the rest of the group’s legislative agenda, Stimpson said they’re still rounding it out, but when it comes to a ban on trigger activators, like the one used by the New Year’s Eve shooter in Mobile, all were in agreement.
“We all recognize something has to be done,” he said. “We cannot allow citizens to walk around with pistols that act like submachine guns.”
As for the politics behind banning trigger activators, also known as switches, Stimpson said the group is not advocating taking guns away, but for making the devices illegal.
