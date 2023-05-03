This story has been updated to correctly identify the intersection as Springhill Avenue and McGregor Avenue, not Tuthill Lane and Old Shell Road. A statement from the Mobile Police Department has also been included.
A Tuesday power outage in Spring Hill was not caused by construction on McGregor Avenue, but by a car accident that knocked down a power pole, a City of Mobile spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
“It was caused by a truck striking hanging signals and pulling the pole down,” Deputy Director of Communications Jason Johnson said.
The incident happened at the intersection of Springhill Avenue and McGregor Avenue.
The vehicle was not affiliated with road work crews, and utility providers are working to restore electricity in the area.
Johnson added city workers on the project to rebuild McGregor Avenue have not started on the Springhill Avenue portion yet. The intersection closed to east and west-bound traffic Tuesday afternoon for utility repairs, according to a statement.
Mobile Police released a statement Wednesday morning directing drivers to take alternative routes while repair teams restore service to the area. Some lanes in the intersection will be blocked today.
"For your safety, please listen to the directions of the traffic personnel on-site and avoid using mobile devices while driving through the area," the statement reads. "We will update you as soon as the traffic signals have been restored to normal."
A spokesperson with Alabama Power could not be reached for comment.
