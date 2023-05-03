McGregor Ave. Project
City of Mobile

Updated Information

This story has been updated to correctly identify the intersection as Springhill Avenue and McGregor Avenue, not Tuthill Lane and Old Shell Road. A statement from the Mobile Police Department has also been included.

A Tuesday power outage in Spring Hill was not caused by construction on McGregor Avenue, but by a car accident that knocked down a power pole, a City of Mobile spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

“It was caused by a truck striking hanging signals and pulling the pole down,” Deputy Director of Communications Jason Johnson said.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.

