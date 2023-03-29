Those in Mobile County looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine will now have one less option to choose from.
According to a press release from the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD), the department will no longer offer the primary Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 12-years-old and over starting on Friday, March 31.
Officials with the MCHD say they are currently unable to order the Moderna vaccine due to supply chain issues.
While the Moderna vaccine may not be available, the MCHD is still encouraging those needing a primary vaccine to consider the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccines available are administered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. without an appointment at the MCHD Festival Centre and Southwest Public Health Clinic locations.
“The COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and dying,” Dr. Kevin Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County said. “As with other vaccine-preventable diseases, you are protected best from COVID-19 when you stay up to date with the recommended vaccinations, including the recommended boosters.”
Updated COVID-19 booster doses are still recommended for everyone aged 5-years-old and above who have completed their primary shots.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.