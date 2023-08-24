COVID-19
By Gabriel Tynes

Though Mobile County has significantly fewer cases of COVID-19 this August than it did a year ago, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels advised people to get vaccinated, and stay home if they feel sick.

“COVID-19 is present in our community and probably will be present over the next decade,” Michaels said. “COVID-19 is probably going to be no different than the flu.”

