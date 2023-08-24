Though Mobile County has significantly fewer cases of COVID-19 this August than it did a year ago, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels advised people to get vaccinated, and stay home if they feel sick.
“COVID-19 is present in our community and probably will be present over the next decade,” Michaels said. “COVID-19 is probably going to be no different than the flu.”
The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) has so far recorded 960 cases of the virus this month, compared to around 4,000 in August 2022, Michaels said. Vaccines and at-home tests are readily available for people to protect and treat themselves without having to go to the doctor or hospital in most cases.
“If you’re sick, you should stay home until you get better,” Michaels said. “Some people may opt to wear a facial covering to protect themselves.”
People should isolate and social distance for five days, and wear a mask for another five before going back to normal, he said. Those with preexisting medical conditions that could be complicated by COVID-19 should definitely consider getting a vaccine, with people still being admitted to the hospital with serious illnesses.
“The numbers are going up, but they’re not going up like where we were a year ago,” Michaels said.
As school resumes across the Mobile Bay area, he predicted cases of COVID-19, flu and other flu-like illnesses could increase and peak around Thanksgiving.
MCHD will continue offering testing and vaccines at its Festival Centre location on Airport Boulevard until the end of September. Michaels said vaccines will still be available for free at doctors’ offices and pharmacies.
