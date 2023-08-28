Alabama’s largest public school system will soon receive a security boost with aid from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, Aug. 28, commissioners with the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Mobile County Commission to add a dozen sheriff’s deputies to patrol high schools in the system.
The agreement brings the total number of law enforcement officials — school resource officers and deputies — to 24 total units to monitor the school system’s 90 campuses.
The plan is to have the officers assigned to monitor school feeder patterns, primarily monitoring high schools to start out, with the capability of covering other schools as well. Deputies are required to undergo active shooter training before they are cleared to work on campuses and will also be APOST certified.
At the forefront of taking action to add deputies to the security mix has been District 1 Commissioner Douglas Harwell, who has been vying for the measure for years.
“This is one of those things where we all came together for the safety of our children,” Harwell said. “It’s just one more way of making sure we protect our students.”
Noting while he believes the schools are currently safe as-is, MCPSS Director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood said he understands there are different ways to improve the situation.
“We’re always looking for ways to improve our security,” Gatewood said. “I think having 12 APOST certified deputies on our campus will certainly continue to improve our school system in that aspect.”
Given the large coverage area across the county, having deputies at the ready to cut down on police response time is huge, Gatewood said.
“You can imagine if we have things happening at several campuses at once, it really stretches MPD and other agencies thin,” Gatewood said.
Gatewood said he also hopes deputies will follow in line with what SROs have done and learn the ins and outs of the campus, while also building up relationships with students and faculty alike; something he said is critical to getting a jump on incidents that occur.
“With 90 campuses and over 50,000 kids to protect, if we don’t have a relationship where they can come and tell us things, it’s very difficult to keep up with that many wheels turning everyday,” Gatewood said.
Gatewood said the timetable for when deputies will actually begin patrolling the campuses is up in the air at the moment, with multiple logistical issues needing to be ironed out. He said there’s also the question of whether or not the sheriff’s office will hire new employees for the positions or transfer current officers over.
Ultimately, whenever the program does get off the ground, Gatewood said he’s confident the program will succeed.
“This is going to be a great test for us to see how it works out and how we can broaden this program,” Gatewood said. “Our schools are safe now and we will continue to make sure that continues.”
District 5 Commissioner Johnny Hatcher has long been a proponent of ramping up safety measures dating back to when he campaigned.
While supporting the addition of deputies, Hatcher said what separates MCPSS from other systems with SROs is the lack of corporal punishment, which he supports bringing back.
“Others [school systems] have corporal punishment, we don’t,” Hatcher said. “We’ve got a lot of children that are very disrespectful… When they come to our schools, they’re not going to act out because they’ll learn if they do, there’s going to be a consequence, if I have my way.”
Students’ mental health
Among other items approved by the board was the extension of a deal with Altapointe Health Systems to provide mental health resources in a day school and treatment setting.
While the agreement provides service to an average of 30 students per month, both Harwell and Hatcher want to see an improvement in the way the system addresses student’s mental health.
Both commissioners voiced their concerns on the topic, citing multiple student suicides in their respective districts in recent weeks. Harwell said while the subject is something no one particularly likes discussing, doing so could help save lives.
“Suicide is one of those things we don’t want to talk about a lot, but we need to talk about it with our kids,” Harwell said. “The world we live in today, we’ve gotta talk to our kids. This is one issue that we could talk to over 50,000 kids about and tell them that taking their life isn’t the way to go.”
Hatcher said he discussed suicide and mental health with his son. The conversation opened his eyes to how urgent the need is to address it.
“I really had to think about how I treat my children because I’m hard on them because I want them to be better,” Hatcher said. “But sometimes, that’s not the best way to do things. So I think as a system we need to re-evaluate how we handle mental health.”
Both commissioners asked Superintendent Chresal Threadgill to look into improvements the school system could make towards reaching more students before it’s too late.
Turf replacement and track additions
Multiple schools are now scheduled to have their football fields resurfaced with brand new turf. Bryant, Mary G. Montgomery, Blount, Citronelle and Baker High Schools will all have new turf installed after the board unanimously approved the measures at a cost of approximately $7.4 million. Work is scheduled to begin at the conclusion of this season.
While noting he supported the turf replacement, Harwell said he would like the school system to look into adding tracks to certain high schools currently without one, like Baker and Citronelle.
“I think if we’re going to put turf down and spend the money there, let’s make sure all of them have a track with it,” Harwell said. “Let’s not put $1.6 million or $1.5 million into a turf field, which I want, but I want everyone’s schools to have a track. If we’re going to do it, let’s do it right.”
Board Vice President Don Stringfellow raised concerns about adding tracks, primarily questioning if adding track construction to the projects would delay work overall and potentially run into scheduling issues with next football season.
“I know we’re trying to get these turf fields in before the next season starts,” Stringfellow said. “I agree with Mr. Harwell that the tracks are needed, but let’s also take a look at the money and the delay, if there would be one.”
The board ultimately agreed to replace the turf, with school officials saying they would look into the possibility of adding track construction to the fields that need it. In the event tracks are added, the school system would likely bid out the item separately, as opposed to adding them to the turf replacement.
