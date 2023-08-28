MCPSS BOE
BY BRADY PETREE

Alabama’s largest public school system will soon receive a security boost with aid from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Aug. 28, commissioners with the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Mobile County Commission to add a dozen sheriff’s deputies to patrol high schools in the system.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

